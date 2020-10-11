Margaret Court says “devil” comments were said by “somebody else”

Religious leader Margaret Court has accused the media of making up comments where she associated transgender people with the devil.

Speaking at during an online broadcast from her Victory Life Church in Perth this morning Reverend Court commented on the recent decision of Lotterywest to reject an application for funding from her group saying she was the victim of discrimination and was being persecuted for her views.

“There’s been a bit of publicity out there, and just something I’d like to put straight, you know when you’re going through persecution and Barry and Brian went into Lotteries Commission and there was discrimination that came through all that, but some of the things that the press is saying from many years ago, that I said that transgender lesbians that their children are the devil – I never said that.” Reverend Court proclaimed.

The religious leaders incredulous explanation for the comments was that someone else had come into the studio and said the statement.

“That’s why with our own people here, if people say things, I want you to know – I never said that. That was four, five years ago, I was on a radio thing across the nation and somebody else came in and said that, and the press said that, they wrote that, I never ever said that. I would never say that about a baby, about a child.

Reverend Court told the audience that she could never have made the comments because “God loves all mankind. Whether you’re a lesbian, whether you’re transgender, whether you’re baby. We love all people.”

The religious leader said her charity services had never discriminated people and that she had nothing against any people, but she would always ‘stand up for marriage’ which was her religious belief.

Despite Reverend Court’s claim that the incident occurred almost half a decade ago, she actually only made the comments in three years ago in 2017. While she didn’t accuse “transgender lesbian’s children of being the devil” she certainly did seem to make a link between transgender youth and the devil.

OUTinPerth transcribed her rambling comments word for word back in 2017. Not only did she mention the devil, she also threw in communism and Hitler to her accusations.

During an interview on Vision Radio Reverend Court appeared to suggested that with the literature that is available in schools today children would be encouraged to become transgender, and cited poor parenting as a factor in the growing number of transgender youth. Speaking to host Neil

“The stuff that’s put out today into children’s minds… If you haven’t got parents that bring you up that way, and you’ve got parents that don’t care… a child can just start to think ‘well maybe I’m a girl when I’m a boy’ or maybe ‘I’m a boy when I’m a girl’”.

“If you start to think ‘my Mummy and Daddy think I’m a actually a boy, or they think I’m a girl’, That will affect you whole life.”

Reverend Court said people had to be aware of how their thoughts affected their behaviour.

“You can think ‘Oh, I’m a boy’ and it’ll affect your ‘motions [sic] and feelings and everything else. That’s all the devil.”

“That’s what Hitler did, and that what’s communism did, got the minds of the children. It’s a whole plot in our nation and the nations of the world to get the minds of the children.” Reverend Court said.

It’s not the first time it’s been suggested the offensive comments never happened. Back in 2018 Court’s husband Barry also said the statement had never been made.

While Reverend Court has declared she never made the comments, the audio of her 2017 interview is available online.

Reverend Court also made a second set of comments linking transgender youth with “the devil” during a 2019 sermon at her church.

LGBT in the schools is of the devil.” Court said.

“Children are making the decision at seven or eight years of age to change their sex … no, just read the first two chapters of Genesis, that’s all I say. Male and female,” Court said.

“It’s so wrong at that age because a lot of things are planted in this thought realm at that age, and they start to question ‘what am I’.

“And you know with that GBT, they’ll wish they never put the T on the end of it because, particularly in women’s sports, they’re going to have so many problems.” Court said.

Those comments have also been captured on film, Reverend Court went to say that transgender children would later realise they had been mistaken when they understood that God did not intend for people to be transgender.

Back in 2015 Reverend Court outlined her belief that people might become gay if they allow gay thoughts into their ‘thought-realm’. The religious leader accused the Safe Schools program of being a plot to infiltrate the minds of children.

