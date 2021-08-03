Matt Damon says he only ever used gay slur in the movies

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Actor Matt Damon has issued a detailed and lengthy statement denying he’s been using a gay slur, declaring comments he made in a recently published interview have been misinterpreted.

In a statement published by film industry bible Variety Damon says he has never used slurs of any kind in his personal life, but he understands why his recent interview lead people to “assume the worst”.

“During a recent interview, I recalled a discussion I had with my daughter where I attempted to contextualize for her the progress that has been made – though by no means completed – since I was growing up in Boston and, as a child, heard the word ‘f*g’ used on the street before I knew what it even referred to,” Damon said in the statement.

“I explained that that word was used constantly and casually and was even a line of dialogue in a movie of mine as recently as 2003; she in turn expressed incredulity that there could ever have been a time where that word was used unthinkingly.

“To my admiration and pride, she was extremely articulate about the extent to which that word would have been painful to someone in the LGBTQ+ community regardless of how culturally normalized it was. I not only agreed with her but thrilled at her passion, values and desire for social justice.

“I have never called anyone ‘f****t’ in my personal life and this conversation with my daughter was not a personal awakening. I do not use slurs of any kind,” the actor said.

“I have learned that eradicating prejudice requires active movement toward justice rather than finding passive comfort in imagining myself ‘one of the good guys’. And given that open hostility against the LGBTQ+ community is still not uncommon, I understand why my statement led many to assume the worst. To be as clear as I can be, I stand with the LGBTQ+ community.”

Damon said the description in the original interview that he has “recently retired” using the gay slur was not an accurate description of this comments.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.