Maxi Shield and Casey Donovan front Mini’s “Big Love Story’

Tickets to World Pride events have been selling out in minutes, one way you may be able to get your hands on some is by sharing your Big Love Story.

Casey Donovan and Maxi Shield have launched ‘Big Love Story’ as part of MINI’s partnership with Sydney WorldPride 2023 – an initiative which champions messages of connection and individuality to unite the LGBTQIA+ community.

The Australian and New Zealand community are invited to share their meaningful stories for the chance to win tickets to attend Sydney WorldPride’s Opening Ceremony, join MINI Australia’s Parade at the Sydney Gay & LesbianMardiGras Official Parade and have their story painted as an official mural in central Sydney for all to see.

Both Casey and Maxi will share their own Big Love stories and participate in on-ground activations such as MardiGras Fair Day and the official Sydney Gay & LesbianMardiGras Parade, which returns to Oxford Street this year.

Casey Donovan shared her excitement about the new project.

“What a thrill it is to be part of MINI’s ‘Big Love Story’ which will see people from around the world celebrate their individuality and come together to embrace everything Sydney WorldPride stands for. I’m incredibly proud to showcase Australia and its thriving community on a global stage.”

While Maxi Shield said she hoped the story sharing would inspire more messages of love.

“Sydney WorldPride will be an opportunity for Australians to join together with their global family and celebrate what the Pride community is all about. It’s great to join the MINI team to continue amplifying these messages of Big Love and encouraging everyone to embrace love is love.”

‘Big Love Story’ asks the Australian and New Zealand community to share their stories via the Big Love Story official platform for their chance to win flights, accommodation and tickets to Sydney WorldPride, as well as a money-can’t-buy opportunity to take part in the MINI Parade.

Sydney WorldPride 2023 will be staged Friday, 17 February to Sunday, 5 March 2023.

Source: Media Release

