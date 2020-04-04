Melbourne’s Jewish radio station apologises for homophobic broadcast

Melbourne’s Jewish radio station J-Air have issued an apology after broadcasting a syndicated show that suggested that the COVID-19 pandemic was a “designer drug” sent from God to eradicate homosexuality before the arrival of the Messiah.

The claim was made during the Tamar Yonah Show. The host’s guest was Rabbi Mendel Kessin.

Yonah is a radio personality in Israel and her show is rebroadcast on stations around the globe. Her guest, Rabbi Kessin, is a Biblical scholar who has recently argued that the coronavirus was created by God because of his opposition to limits on free speech.

During the episode Rabbi Kessin outlined his belief that the COVID-19 outbreak was also sent to remove homosexual people from the earth.

Rabbi Kessin described how he beleived that God was 98% finished in preparing the world for redemption, and the coronavirus was God’s tool for removing “major problems”.

“And basically he’s 98% finished, that’s how close we are to the redemption. Therefore what God wants to do is bring the redemption. However, there are certain problems that must be addressed by god in order for the redemption to actually happen. And what we begin to see is that the pandemic is an exact designer drug, if you want to use that expression, that will remove these problems.: Rabbi Kessim said.

“The plague itself is a vehicle, is an instrument, to accelerate the messianic process by removing these major problems. What are they? You see. So therefore what we see is the following. The first major problem is that man has corrupted his nature. There is a tremendous amount of, ah, what’s called immorality in the world today. It’s widespread.

There’s, in Hebrew it’s called “prichus”. We want, we could say it’s also in the form of homosexuality, and gays and so on and so forth, where all of a sudden the gender differentiation is, is tremendously blurred. So that is an incredible corruption of man’s nature.” Rabbi Kessin said.

In a statement J-Air said they unreservedly apologised to the LGBTIQ+ community for broadcasting the episode on 30th March.

Station President George Bansky said the comments from Rabbi Kessin were totally unacceptable and the station had begun a review process to see how the comments had made it to air, given that the show was pre-recorded.

Bansky said the station has taken the podcast version of the episode off their website and were aware that the broadcast of the content may have breached the station’s licence conditions.

As a community radio station the operators of the service must ensure that the content they broadcast is not likely to incite or perpetuate hatred against or vilify any person or group on the basis of ethnicity, nationality, race, gender, sexual preference, religion, age, colour, physical or mental disability, transgender status or HIV/AIDS status.

Read more about the broadcast at Aleph Melbourne.

