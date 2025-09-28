Missouri police investigate threats against LGBTIQA+ centre

Police in Springfield Missouri are investigating threats against an LGBTIQA+ community centre after staff discovered bullets with gay slurs carved into them left outside their premises.

The GLO Centre was closed for several days after two bullets were left outside the organisation. One allegedly had ‘Die’ etched into the casing, while a second bullet had a gay slur written on it.

Executive director Aaron Schekorra, who found the items, spoke to local National Public Radio station KCUR about the incident, saying as soon as he read the messages engrave it was clear the centre was being targeted.

“At that point, you know, we realized that these were left — they were left intentionally in front of our building using language that’s meant to attack our community,” Schekorra said.

Police are now investigating the incident and its hoped footage taken from surveillance cameras at the centre will be of assistance.

While the centre cancelled all its meetings on Monday, and stopped all youth events throughout the week, on Saturday the held they annual Pride street celebration, albeit with upgraded security and road closures.

The event featured a pancake breakfast to raise money for upgrading security at the centre, plus there was a silent auction and performances from local entertainers Baby Bat, King Kameleon, Myke L, Mistress Roxie Mornett and Myanna Conda.

The incident is just one of several that have seen members of the LGBTIQA+ targeted in the wake of the assassination of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk.

Police in Texas arrested a man after he posted threats to LGBTIQA+ community members on social media, describing a call to “lock and load” at a Pride parade as retribution over the shooting of Kirk.

While an Arizona man was taken into custody on federal terrorism charges after he plotted to shoot people at a gay bar.

In the wake of Kirk’s death it was erroneously reported that authorities had found bullet casings that had transgender phrases written on them. However after police arrested alleged gunman Tyler Robinson was taken in to custody Utah Governor Spencer Cox shared the messages that were written on bullet casings and unspent cartridges revealing messages that could not be clearly attributed to transgender rights.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: info@discharged.asn.au / discharged.asn.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au