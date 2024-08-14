New comedy ‘Mid-Century Modern’ heads into production

Writers Max Mutchnick and David Kohan had great success with Will and Grace and now their new show Mid-Century Modern is heading into production.

Their new multi-camera comedy will be produced alongside Ryan Murphy and will star Nathan Lane and Matt Bomer. The show recently filmed it’s pilot episode and executives at US streamer Hulu have now ordered a full series.

Nathan Lee Graham and Linda Lavin wil lalso appear in the show about a chosen family. The series follows three gay best friends who, after an unexpected death, decide to embrace their golden years together in sun-soaked Palm Springs where the wealthiest one lives with his mother.

It’s a gay retake on The Golden Girls.

Nathan Lane will play Bunny Schneiderman, a successful businessman with one foot in retirement who is forever in search of love, but he first has to be convinced he’s worthy of it.

Matt Bomer plays Jerry Frank, who left the Mormon Church and his marriage in his early 20s after his wife informed him and the rest of the congregation that he was a homosexual.

Graham plays Arthur, a dignified, elegant fashion industry veteran who believes that life will never quite match the grace and panache that would exist if only he were in charge.

Lavin plays Sybil Schneiderman, Bunny’s mother, whose strengths are her weaknesses: wise, caring, and iconoclastic — which sometimes means she’s critical, smothering and amoral.

Showrunner Mutchnick and Kohan first teamed up when they were both writers on The Wonder Years. Over their career they’ve created several shows.

Boston Common ran for two seasons from 1996 until 1997, while Good Morning Miami also had two seasons from 2002 and 2003. In 2005 they created the comedy series Twins that starred Roseanne‘s Sara Gilbert, movie star Melanie Griffith and Mark Linn-Baker – best known for 80’s sitcom classic Perfect Strangers.

In 2012 they launched the show Partners that starred Superman actor Brandon Routh, David Krumholtz, Michael Urie and Sophia Bush. It shared the story of two best friends, one straight and one gay, who both have new partners. The cast filmed 13 episodes of the comedy, but only 7 of them ever made it to air.