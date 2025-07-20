News Quiz: Did you stay on top of the news this week?

Think you’ve been paying attention to the headlines? It’s time to put your knowledge to the test!

Each week, we round up key events, surprising moments, and trending stories from around the globe to challenge how well you’ve kept up with the news.

Whether you’re a current events expert or just here for fun, this quiz is a great way to catch up, stay informed, and maybe learn something new along the way. Ready to find out if you’ve got your finger on the pulse? Let’s dive in.

What can LGBTIQA+ people donate to Lifeblood more easily after their rules were changed at the beginning of the week. Andry Hernández Romero was released from a prison in El Salvador this week and returned to his home country. He had left his home country and travelled to the USA where he legally claimed asylum before being swept up in mass deportations under the Trump Administration which saw him sent to prison in El Salvador. What is his home country? Appearing on wife Michelle’s podcast this week, what advice did former US President Barrack Obama have for young men? What Madonna song marked its 40th birthday this week? After 24 years hosting RTRFM’s Wednesday edition of their 3pm – 5pm dance music show, local DJ Dart took his final bow and hung up the headphones. What’s the iconic dance music show he hosted called? Malaysian police claim to have raided a “gay party” in June detaining twenty people and charging three with pornography offences. What has the Malaysian AIDS Council revealed the event actually was? Andrea Gibson died at the age of 49, what is she famous for? What popular Netflix show is coming to an end after its upcoming 10th season? This week we marked the anniversary of marriage equality being achieved in England and Wales, what year did this happen? What members of the local community was celebrated on 16th July with an annual day recognising their work and contributions.



Scroll down for the answers.