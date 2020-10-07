Perth Pythons Hockey Club get back on the pitch this Sunday

The Perth Pythons Hockey Club are back in action for a new season, with training getting started this Sunday.

Pythons Club Coach and President Reid Smith said the LGBTIQ+ team are keen to get started for another year.

“We really want people to know that training sessions are open to anyone, queer, straight, trans, any age and all abilities, with special introduction to hockey lessons for any new players,” Smith said.

This Sunday will be a mixture of fun games and drills designed for absolute beginners and experienced players, so there will be something for everyone. Afterwards, we will have a BBQ so people can hang around and meet everyone.”

The Pythons are returning to training every Sunday afternoon at UWA and also have mixed and men’s teams in the social summer 7s league at UWA Hockey Club on Thursday evenings.

In response to the events of 2020 the club have also announced that they will be slashing fees for this season with a special one-off 50% membership deal available for both the Sunday trainings and Thursday night match fees.

“We understand that cost can be a real barrier for people to get involved with organised sports, especially if you’re a new player,” Smith added.

“So we want to do what we can to make it easier for people to have a go and become part of a community group. Over 60% of our current membership had never played hockey before and now they’re part of a wonderful family organisation.”

The Perth Pythons were recognised for their work in LGBTIQ+ inclusion in sport, picking up the LGBTI Community Sport award from Pride in Sport last year.

They have been collaborating with local hockey clubs, Hockey WA and Hockey Australia to promote their message which recently resulted in Hockey Australia signing on with Pride in Sport and other National Sporting Organisations to create landmark trans inclusion measures.

The Pythons will also be in Busselton for the Pride Hockey Cup as part of Busselton Mardi Gras on Saturday, October 24th 2020. There will be games throughout the day with players from the Pythons and Busselton Hockey Club. Registrations for the event close on Monday October 12th.

For more information, head to perthpythons.com and find the club across social media.

