Pride WA postpone PrideFEST Soiree due to poor weather

Pride WA have announced PrideFEST Soiree at UWA will be moved to another date, due to a poor weather forecast for this weekend.

“Due to unfavourable weather forecasts this Sat 14 Nov, we regretfully advise that the outdoor PrideFEST Soiree @ UWA picnic event is postponed,” Pride WA said in a statement.

“Stallholders will be contacted shortly, and we will advise when we are able to reschedule this event under sunnier conditions. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Pride WA have confirmed that their inaugural Rainbow Talks event, as well as the Thinking Queerly symposium at Lawrence Wilson Art Gallery with the Hon. Michael Kirby will be going ahead.

Rainbow Talks begins with a presentation from GRAI (Gay and Lesbian Rights in Ageing Inc.), highlighting the fight for inclusive aged care, challenges faced by LGBTQIA+ elders and creating a soulful space for rainbow elders in WA.

TransFolk of WA chair Hunter Gurevich and former chair Alyce Schotte will be delivering their Trans 101 training, exploring the specific problems faced by trans and gender diverse people, and looking at practical ways to be more inclusive in the wider community.

Living Proud’s Sarah Collins explores the breadth of the LGBTQIA+ umbrella, comparing mainstream understandings and intersectional experiences, and PFLAG (Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays) Perth’s Kate Salinger explores the role of allies working with queer folks.

Connection and Wellbeing Australia’s Bella Broadway will be talking From Surviving To Thriving, and addressing the work that has been done in mental health and suicide prevention, the power of inclusive training and practice, and how visibility can support wellbeing.

Dr Gregory Chang of Gay Dads WA and lawyer Marty Kavanagh will be part of a panel looking at rainbow parenting, Key Assets WA will be talking Fostering With Pride and the WA AIDS Council want audiences to know that Nothing Is More Attractive Than Safe Sex.

Rainbow Talks is running in tandem with Thinking Queerly, an LGBTQIA+ focused art symposium featuring curator Dunja Rmandic and former Justice of the High Court, the Hon. Michael Kirby, at the Lawrence Wilson Art Gallery.

OIP Staff

