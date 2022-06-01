The Old Hags have something to prove in comedy ‘Pull The Pin’

A new collaboration between Just Friends Theatre Company and The Blue Room Theatre promises a hilarious fusion between goofy comedy Dodgeball and your mum’s book club.

In Pull The Pin: ten-pin bowling squad The Old Hags are gearing up for the Mid-Year Tenpin Bowling Championship and the ladies have something to prove.

There’s a lot on the line: cash, a huge trophy, and most importantly, bragging rights. After last year’s unfortunate pants split on the last ball, the Old Hags are back to prove that age does come before beauty.

Fighting hot flushes, existential midlife crises, and kids that are too old to be living at home, these women need more than high-waisted undies to beat their biggest opponent: age.

Written by Rebecca Fingher (What Of It) and directed by Sian Murphy (Love Letters To The Revolution), Pull the Pin is a comedic ode to the invisible woman, or in this case, the invisible female tenpin bowling team in their 50s.

Starring local talent Caitlin Beresford-Ord, Tegan Mulvany, and Elisa Williams as the Old Hags, the underdog team with big dreams, and Hannah Davidson as the young up-and-comer.

Pull The Pin is running at The Blue Room Theatre from June 17 – July 2. For tickets and more info, head to blueroom.org.au

Image: Nicolee Fox

