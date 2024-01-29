Review | Bernie Dieter’s new Fringe offering is an instant classic

Bernie Dieter’s Club Kabarett | L’Euro Grande | ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Fringe World 2024 has given us more than a fair share of quality talent with both new and returning artists gracing the stages at multiple venues around town. None more notably than internationally-renowned headline act Bernie Dieter’s Club Kabarett at L’Euro Grande.

The European Foods warehouse in Francis Street, has been transformed into a venue that has been clearly tailored to Dieter’s troupe showcasing their unique edgy post-punk Berlin-inspired Kabarett. This cavernous space needed every performer to be on-point and at their excellent best, which these super-talented six circus acts expertly accomplished without a bead of sweat on their brows.

The show is divided into two halves with a 20-25 minutes intermission. Born in Germany, Dieter (38) opened the first show standing statuesque in a black corset with torn nylons, looking every bit the part of a post-punk goddess that she clearly is. Singing her original material with her amazing three-piece ‘haus’ band, Bernie’s voice still has that same dynamic power that has since become her trademark, as the burlesque acrobats showcased their collective agility and skill set on the forward stage.

After the show I caught up with Blue Phoenix and Joe Kelley. Blue Phoenix (Chris) is a master of his craft. And if pole dancing in black patent knee-high boots with 24” heels isn’t enough, his splits on that wooden pole made my eyes water. Chris’ torso is adorned with body ink in nautical themes and other Greek mythology images. And you guessed it, before hitting the stage and travelling the world, Chris was a marine biologist.

Joe Kelley, a gymnast for over 11 years prior to graduating with a BA in European Theatre, is one of the troupe’s younger members and joined the show five months ago for its West End season. Joe’s athleticism and superbly choreographed routine using silk fabric had the rivetted audience watching his every move in amazement.

So, when the finale finished after a full throttle two-hour performance the roaring crowd gave Bernie and her troupe a well-deserved standing ovation. Running six nights a week until the last curtain falls on February 18, this show is unmissable.

Hot tip: with over 600+ audience members sucking the oxygen out of the air and with their combined body heat and the sizzling-sexy routines happening on stage, the warehouse gets fairly hot, so bring along your own hand-held fan!

Bernie Dieter’s Club Kabarett is running until Sunday 18 February. For more, head to fringeworld.com.au

Terry Larder is the founder of Club West (1989-2015) and in this role over those years was the director/producer/compere/drag performer. He is keen to foster goodwill and nurture new and emerging artists both on-stage and off.

He has been a writer for OIP since 2007, and has reviewed numerous shows as well as interviewed and written about Debbie Reynolds, Anthony Callea, James Morrison, Elaine Paige to name but a few. Terry also writes history articles for OIP and university publications.

Star Rating Guide

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.