Robbie Coltrane defends JK Rowling saying people should ‘get over it’

Actor Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, has come to the defense of embattled author JK Rowling saying he does not consider her views and comments to be offensive.

Speaking to Britain’s Radio Times the actor said many of the people who claim to be offended by Rowling’s anti-transgender comments were part of a generation of people who sit around and wait to be offended.

“I don’t think what she said was offensive really. I don’t know why but there’s a whole Twitter generation of people who hang around waiting to be offended.

“They wouldn’t have won the war, would they? That’s me talking like a grumpy old man, but you just think, ‘Oh, get over yourself. Wise up, stand up straight and carry on.’”

Controversy has surrounded the popular British children’s author over recent months as she has made a series of declarations which many people have judged to be transphobic. Earlier today if was announced that Rowling’s new novel, published under her Galbraith pseudonym, focuses on a male serial killer who dresses as a woman.

