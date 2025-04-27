Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Robert Baxter takes the next step with ‘Stargirl’ EP

Culture

Australian musician Robert Baxter has released their new EP Stargirl taking the next step in the burgeoning music career.

The new collections of tunes are described as “feminine, gay, emotional, danceable, sexy and playful”

- Advertisement -

The EP features the previous released singles Camboy and Suspicious, alongside new tracks Weedkiller and Taipei Dreams which also features Devaura.

Baxter has spoken about how the Taipei Dreams was developed.

“I was about to go on a trip to my mothers home town in Taipei, Taiwan, and I was wondering what it would feel like to live there, how a night out would go, wanting to find a man to pick me up on his motorbike and party with my girls. I produced it maybe 50% myself and then took it to Keelan Mak, he made it so good leaning into the 90s vibe.

“My favourite line is ‘Like Taipei’s Justin Timberlake but more handsome’ – I imagined this mystery motorbike man having frosted tips, but I’ve realised that I’ve become the mystery man since the Stargirl era started.

To finish the track Baxter wanted to add a rap element and Devaura was the perfect collaborator.

“I felt like I wanted someone who raps super hard and technical on a verse so I asked my friend Devaura, we met at a writing camp and never had a session together but just felt such a vibe and I opened for her when she had a show in Melbourne”.

The track also has a nod to Gwen Stefani when Baxter chants Love, Angel, Music, Baby.

When OUTinPerth chatted to Robert Baxter last year they shared how much they love the juxtaposition between their masculine name and androgynous appearance.

“You read Robert Baxter and you think of a really masculine man. Then I come out in a bikini with long hair and singing some cheeky pop songs.” they said. 

Stargirl is available now on all streaming platforms.

Latest

Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
Doechii, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Melody Pool are just a few of the artists with new music this week.
History

On This Gay Day | In 1954 the Woolfenden Committee met for the first time

0
It was the first step towards decriminalising homosexuality in Britain.
News

Drag star Jiggly Caliente dies aged 44, days after having her leg amputated

0
The artist found fame on the fourth season of 'RuPaul's Drag Race'.
News

Just.Equal call on minor parties and independents to push for LGBTIQA+ protections in religious schools

0
The long running issue was taken off the agenda during Labor's first term.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
Doechii, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Melody Pool are just a few of the artists with new music this week.
History

On This Gay Day | In 1954 the Woolfenden Committee met for the first time

0
It was the first step towards decriminalising homosexuality in Britain.
News

Drag star Jiggly Caliente dies aged 44, days after having her leg amputated

0
The artist found fame on the fourth season of 'RuPaul's Drag Race'.
News

Just.Equal call on minor parties and independents to push for LGBTIQA+ protections in religious schools

0
The long running issue was taken off the agenda during Labor's first term.
News

Writer Graham Linehan charged with criminal damage and harassment

0
Linehan will front a British court next month.

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

OUTinPerth -
Doechii, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Melody Pool are just a few of the artists with new music this week.
Read more

On This Gay Day | In 1954 the Woolfenden Committee met for the first time

OUTinPerth -
It was the first step towards decriminalising homosexuality in Britain.
Read more

Drag star Jiggly Caliente dies aged 44, days after having her leg amputated

OUTinPerth -
The artist found fame on the fourth season of 'RuPaul's Drag Race'.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture