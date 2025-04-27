Robert Baxter takes the next step with ‘Stargirl’ EP

Australian musician Robert Baxter has released their new EP Stargirl taking the next step in the burgeoning music career.

The new collections of tunes are described as “feminine, gay, emotional, danceable, sexy and playful”

The EP features the previous released singles Camboy and Suspicious, alongside new tracks Weedkiller and Taipei Dreams which also features Devaura.

Baxter has spoken about how the Taipei Dreams was developed.

“I was about to go on a trip to my mothers home town in Taipei, Taiwan, and I was wondering what it would feel like to live there, how a night out would go, wanting to find a man to pick me up on his motorbike and party with my girls. I produced it maybe 50% myself and then took it to Keelan Mak, he made it so good leaning into the 90s vibe.

“My favourite line is ‘Like Taipei’s Justin Timberlake but more handsome’ – I imagined this mystery motorbike man having frosted tips, but I’ve realised that I’ve become the mystery man since the Stargirl era started.

To finish the track Baxter wanted to add a rap element and Devaura was the perfect collaborator.

“I felt like I wanted someone who raps super hard and technical on a verse so I asked my friend Devaura, we met at a writing camp and never had a session together but just felt such a vibe and I opened for her when she had a show in Melbourne”.

The track also has a nod to Gwen Stefani when Baxter chants Love, Angel, Music, Baby.

When OUTinPerth chatted to Robert Baxter last year they shared how much they love the juxtaposition between their masculine name and androgynous appearance.

“You read Robert Baxter and you think of a really masculine man. Then I come out in a bikini with long hair and singing some cheeky pop songs.” they said.

Stargirl is available now on all streaming platforms.