Ryan Channing’s grieving family forced to respond to online trolls

The grieving family of model and businessman Ryan Channing have been forced to respond to unsubstantiated rumours from online trolls commenting on his unexpected death.

Last week it was announced that the 32 year old had died on the Indonesian Island of Bali. Channing was found in a weak but conscious state on the evening of May 6th. He was taken to hospital but passed away 48 hours later. It is believed he may have had an adverse reaction to medication.

His family have asked for privacy as they deal with the grief of his passing, but they’ve also been forced to unsubstantiated rumours about his cause of death.

On social media online trolls have suggested his deaths was attributable to Covid-19, suicide or drug use, while others have suggested that he was HIV positive and this was a contributing factor. Relatives has responded online highlighting that there is no substance to any of the suggestions, and at this time his cause of death remains unknown.

Posting to Instagram younger brother Jake asked for privacy and respect for his sibling.

“As we seek answers and try come to terms with the heartbreaking loss of my beautiful big brother, we ask for your prayers, support and privacy, he will be forever loved, never forgotten and forever young.” Jake Channing wrote.

While Channing had contracted Covid-19 earlier in the year his family has stressed it was not believed to be related to his death. The vile comments also highlight that many people in society remain uneducated about advances in treatment of HIV, and that most people living with the virus lead full and healthy lives.

