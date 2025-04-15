Search
Leigh Andrew Hill
Leigh Andrew Hill

Saddle up for Barn Dance Perth this August

Community

One of WA’s favourite LGBTQIA+ events is taking over Perth City Farm once again later this year.

Barn Dance Perth will be back on 30 August 2025, bringing one of the city’s biggest queer celebrations back for its seventh fabulous round.

The annual fundraiser for Vic Park Pride helps the organisation to continue supporting the queer community, as well as other local charities.

Vic Park Pride President Adrian Tilby

Barn Dance has earned a reputation for bringing together folks from all across our community for a raucous night of games, music, drag, burlesque, boot-scooting and more.

Last year’s hoe-down was a smorgasbord of local talent with Barbie Q, Alexas Armstrong, Sugar du Joure, Delvira Midnight and the one and only Mucky Duck Bush Band.

If you missed last year’s Barn Dance, we advise start planning you outfit now… the competition is fierce!

Save the date for Barn Dance Perth on 30 August 2025. Stay tuned for more details.

