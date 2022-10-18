Singer Andrew Lambrou is heading to Eurovision 2023

Australia might not have picked Andrew Lambrou to represent us at Eurovision this year, but the Sydney born artist will be at the 2023 competition in Liverpool – he’s be representing Cyprus.

Lambrou is eligible to represent Cyprus due to his Greek / Cypriot descent and will proudly fly the flag of his heritage country with support from his loving family and community in Australia.

“I’m so excited to announce that I will be representing Cyprus at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest! I’m so thrilled to go on this journey, let’s do this!!” Lambrou said of the announcement.

The 24-year-old was selected to compete in the Eurovision Australia Decides 2022 on the Gold Coast in February this year, where he performed his song Electrify. He wasn’t picked to represent us though, that honour went to Sheldon Riley who finished 15th in the rankings.

Lambrou said Eurovision was something he’s grown up with and he can’t wait to hit the stage in Liverpool next year.

“I’ve grown up watching Eurovision with my family, admiring all that goes into it and seeing artists show their craft to the world, and to be a part of this show is like a dream come true,” he said.

It is not the first time an Australian singer has represented another country at Eurovision. Anja Nissen represented Denmark back in 2017, and Gina G scored a huge hit with Ooh Ahh Just a Little Bit when she represented in the UK in 1996.

Over the years lots of Australians have taken to the Eurovision stage for other countries including Olivia Newton-John, while Alfie Acuri co-wrote the entry from Cyprus for the cancelled 2020 competition.

Johnny Logan, the only artist to who have won Eurovision twice, was also born in Australia. His family returned to Ireland when he was three years old having lived in Melbourne for several years.

OIP Staff

