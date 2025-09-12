State government looks to reform council elections

The state government have indicated they will look to reform the voting process for local government elections and look to bring in compulsory voting, and potentially tying the timing to elections to state level polls.

Local governments across Western Australia will hold elections on Saturday 18th October and there’s growing calls for reforms in the sector including the introduction of compulsory voting.

On Wednesday Premier Roger Cook voiced his support changes to be introduced, sharing that many people were telling him that it was now time to “bite the bullet’ on local government reform.

- Advertisement -

Local government minister Hannah Beazley has told OUTinPerth that she is ready to have the conversation about voting reform.

Minister for Local Government Hannah Beazley.

“In relation to compulsory voting, Premier Roger Cook has made it clear, that this is a conversation the community should have. I’m certainly ready to engage and have that conversation.”

In relation to candidate with extreme view like Busselton’s Stephen Wells the minister said there was no place for extremist views in Western Australian society.

““Extremist views and ideological positions based in hate and prejudice do not reflect our society or the community’s views and values in WA.

“As Minister, I made it very clear that we needed good people to stand up and nominate for council to ensure our local governments have diversity that is reflective of the community they represent.

“To all the people in our LGBTIQA+ community, let me assure you I stand with you, value you and support you. This October, I urge every eligible voter to vote for candidates who are supportive of diversity and inclusion. Your vote can, and will, make a difference.” Minister Beazley said.

Concern over local government elections has been raised after the City of Port Hedland council had to be replaced by government appointed commissioners, and concern was raised in other jurisdictions over candidates with questionable views.

In Busselton Stephen Wells is standing as a candidate, he’s confirmed to OUTinPerth that he is a member of the National Socialist Network led by Thomas Sewell.

In Mosman Park, Samuel Croll, who describes himself as a free speech advocate and staunch patriot, is running for office. The 20 year old is currently before the courts charged with making a Nazi gesture that would be visible in a public place, and of conduct intended racially harass. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.



While Tamara Frewen, a candidate in the City of Albany election, has denied she made a comparison on social media between Albany Pride and the Third Reich in Nazi Germany in the 1930s.

Voting in local government elections is compulsory in New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland and the Northern Territory. Its also compulsory in the ACT where elections are held in conjunction with the Legislative Assembly elections.

Western Australia, South Australia and Tasmania have voluntary voting for local government.