The Amazing race is ready to set off with another celebrity edition

Thirteen teams of celebs and their loved ones have gathered at the ‘roof of the world’, the Himalayas, and are ready to tackle the most amazing challenge of their careers: The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition.

Host Beau Ryan will be there to meet them at the starting line as the teams trade their creature comforts to tackle challenges that will put even the closest relationships to the test, all in the hopes of winning $100,000 for their chosen charity.

Among the teams are some of our favourite celebrities including podcasters Luke and ‘Sassy’ Scott, Gretel Killeen, Melissa Leong, Stephen and Bernard Curry and Rob Mills and Georgie Tunney.

The new series arrives on Monday, 8 September at 7.30pm, and the teams will kick things off in Nepal, and travel across the world to destinations like Java, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, and in an Amazing Race world first, Uzbekistan.

This series will also feature a new challenge called The Face Off. There’s no news yet on what this involves, but it’s great to see producers mixing it up and adding a new element.

Here’s the full list of the thirteen teams taking part.

Aesha Scott & Scott – Reality Star & Partner

Melissa Leong & Leah – Foodie Besties

Luke & ‘Sassy’ Scott – TikTok Brothers

Rob Mills & Georgie Tunny – Entertainer Couple

Gretel Killeen & Epiphany – Screen Icon & Daughter

Bronte Campbell & Benfield – Olympian & Fiancé

Brendan & Leni Fevola – Footy Dad & Daughter

‘Dom Tomato’ & Marx – YouTube Parkour Mates

Ed Kavalee & Tiff Hall – Married

Lindy & Stella Klim – Princess & Daughter

Ant & Dan Middleton – Brothers

Steph & Ben Tisdell – Comedian Sister & Brother

Steve & Bernie Curry – Actor Brothers

We also already know that one of the teams has no chance of being the winner. News broke during the filming of the series that Ant Middleton and his brother Dan were kicked off the show following an inappropriate comment being made to another team.