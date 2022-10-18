UK MP Jamie Wallis says Tory MPs “weaponised” transgender issues

British MP Jamie Wallis has accused his colleagues of “weaponising” transgender issues in a letter sent to Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Wallis, who came out as transgender earlier this year, said some of his colleagues had exploited the the issue of trans rights and the recent Conservative Party leadership battle was a particularly hard time’

In the letter Wallis calls for Truss to resign as the Prime Minister, accusing her of turning a blind eye to the activities.

“Watching senior colleagues exploit the issue of transgender rights and weaponise it in order to score cheap political points was extremely unpleasant.”

“You chose not to challenge this behaviour and have now chosen to have those same colleagues sit alongside you in your government.” Wallis wrote.

“Mistakes can be undone, and as one united team I believe we could achieve almost anything. However, whilst you are our leader, I no longer believe this is possible.”

Wallis said coupled with the Prime Ministers economic bad management it was time for her to go, a sentiment that has been voiced by a growing number of Conservative Party members.

Truss only took over as Prime Minister a month ago. She replaced embattled leader Boris Johnson, but her tenure has been filled with financial crisis and criticism of her leadership.

Truss has vowed to lead the party to the next general election, but there is speculation that she might be outed as Prime Minister within days.

British newspaper The Star has added a live stream of a lettuce to it’s webpage, asking which one will love longer – the lettuce or Truss as PM?

While party rules prevent any of her colleagues challenging Truss for the leadership within her first 12 months in the role, she may be forced to step down if too many of her colleagues publicly withdraw their support and her position become politically untenable.

The PM was dealt another blow on Tuesday when her Armed Forces Minister threatened to quit the cabinet during a live radio interview.

James Heappey vowed to resign if Ms Truss fails to meet her commitment to raise defence spending to three per cent of GDP by 2030. There have also been reports that the more senior Defence Minister Ben Wallace has made a similar threat.

