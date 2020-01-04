US radio host Bryan Fischer says the Nazi Party started in a gay bar

US Christian Radio host Bryan Fischer has claimed that the Nazi party was founded in a gay bar in Munich. Fischer made the claim during a radio broadcast on New Year’s Eve.

He also claimed that “you had no chance of advancing through the ranks unless you were a hardcore homosexual” and that “without exception, the officers in Hitler’s private army were homosexuals.”

Fischer claimed that only “effeminate” homosexuals were killed in the holocaust and masculine homosexuals were behind the worst atrocities of World War II. He also claimed that today many gay groups meet in secret and dress in Nazi uniforms.

It’s not the first time that Fischer has made the claim, he made similar claims in 2015 blaming homosexuals for the holocaust.

Fischer was previously a spokesperson for the American Family Association but they distanced themselves from his views after they were designated a hate group by the SOuthern Poverty Law Centre.

Fischer has previously accused pop singer Beyonce of using Satanic symbols during her Superbowl performance, and that these were linked to outbreaks of the ebola virus in Africa. He also previously claimed that Former Us Secretary of State was secretly a lesbian.

On Friday he also authored a column accusing Presidental candidate Pete Buttegig of being a “fake Christian” because he is gay and married to a man.

The radio hosts comments have been dismissed by media watchdog GLAAD who described his statements as; “bizarre and laughable rhetoric about LGBTQ people.”

“Any listeners, especially those who may have LGBTQ children, family, or coworkers, should recognize that Fischer is someone who earns a paycheck for spouting anger about the existence of LGBTQ people and that he’s willing to say anything to get attention in a world that is growing tired of his fringe commentary about LGBTQ families,” the spokesperson said.

