Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

ACT police investigate multiple cases of assault linked to Grindr meet-ups

News

Police in Canberra are investigating two cases of serious assault that have occurred after people connected on the dating app Grindr. Police believe the two similar incidents may be linked.

In one of the cases that occurred on Tuesday 16th July a man travelled to a home in the suburb of Denman Prospect to meet someone he’d connected with on the dating app. Police said when he arrived he was allegedly set on by a group of four men outside the property.

- Advertisement -

A few days later another man was allegedly attacked by a group of eight men in the early hours of the morning after making arrangements to meet some on the app.

ACT Police say they believe the incidents were linked because the details were incredibly similar.

“Both of those properties were vacant, and that’s obviously one of the reasons that they were chosen by the offenders,” Acting Commander Richard Breiner said.

“These weren’t just spur of the moment things, they’ve cased the place to say that there’s no one or nothing in there that might prevent the attacks from happening.”

Acting Commander Breiner said police believed the attacks were homophobic in nature because a number of gay slurs were used to the assaults, but police were also exploring all other avenues of inquiry.

“There were homophobic slurs used by the offenders in these matters,” he said.

“Obviously, any offence where it’s targeted at a gender or sexuality is something that we find particularly abhorrent.” the Acting Commander told a media conference.

It’s led to police issue advice for people meeting others through Grindr and other similar apps.

“If you’re meeting someone over a dating app, make sure that where you’re meeting is somewhere with other people, where it’s well lit, somewhere that you can actually have a conversation before retiring to do the rest of your date,” Briener said.

“If it’s early in the morning or outside of any hours where there’s a lot of people around and you’re going into a darkened street, then that’s not what we would consider taking care of your own personal safety.”

Similar cases have occurred in Perth in recent years.

In 2017 two young men pleaded guilty over a series of assaults on gay men they lured via online dating apps. Men were approached on Grindr and then lured to public spaces in the Thornlie area with the promise of sex. Once they arrived at the rendezvous they were attacked. One victim was left with bleeding on the brain, while another was struck with a modified baseball bat.

The following year there was a series of assaults of gay men in Perth’s northern suburbs where men were lured to desolate parks late at night. A group of eight teenage students were later convicted over the assaults and robberies.

In 2021 in two separate incidents men were assaulted after being lured to a late night rendezvous on a building site in Gosnells. Police later arrested and charged a 26 year-old man over the assaults.

Latest

News

Canberra man jailed for six years over rape of teen he met on Grindr

0
The court head the teen was sexually assaulted multiple times.
History

On This Gay Day | In 2009 choreographer Merce Cunningham died

0
He was 90 years old at the time of his passing and had forged a remarkable career in the world of dance.
News

Author Sam Elkin appearing at Rabble Books in Maylands

0
Hear from the author about his experiences in transitioning and advocating for rights.
News

Thomas Brough refuses to undergo council ordered inclusivity training

0
The Liberal candidate says its akin to "conversion therapy".

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Canberra man jailed for six years over rape of teen he met on Grindr

0
The court head the teen was sexually assaulted multiple times.
History

On This Gay Day | In 2009 choreographer Merce Cunningham died

0
He was 90 years old at the time of his passing and had forged a remarkable career in the world of dance.
News

Author Sam Elkin appearing at Rabble Books in Maylands

0
Hear from the author about his experiences in transitioning and advocating for rights.
News

Thomas Brough refuses to undergo council ordered inclusivity training

0
The Liberal candidate says its akin to "conversion therapy".
Community

Warm up your vocal chords for Bearaoke with Bears Perth this weekend

0
The friendly folks at Bears Perth are inviting the community to join them for a sing-a-long at Loton Park this weekend.
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

Canberra man jailed for six years over rape of teen he met on Grindr

Graeme Watson -
The court head the teen was sexually assaulted multiple times.
Read more

On This Gay Day | In 2009 choreographer Merce Cunningham died

OUTinPerth -
He was 90 years old at the time of his passing and had forged a remarkable career in the world of dance.
Read more

Author Sam Elkin appearing at Rabble Books in Maylands

Graeme Watson -
Hear from the author about his experiences in transitioning and advocating for rights.
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture