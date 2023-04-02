Andrew Lambrou shares his Eurovision tune for Cyprus

Australian singer Andrew Lambrou is heading to Liverpool for Eurovision 2023 where he’ll be representing Cyprus. He’s shared his song for the competition Break a Broken Heart.

The 24-year-old was selected to compete in the Eurovision Australia Decides 2022 on the Gold Coast in February last year, where he performed his song Electrify. He wasn’t picked to represent us though, that honour went to Sheldon Riley who finished 15th in the rankings.

His Eurovision dream will come true though, thanks to his Cypriot heritage.

“I’ve grown up watching Eurovision with my family, admiring all that goes into it and seeing artists show their craft to the world, and to be a part of this show is like a dream come true,” he said when his participation in the competition was announced.

Cyprus first joined the competition in 1981 and participated 38 times since their debut. They’ve never won Eurovision, so Lambrou is hoping to make history with this tune.

The song was written by a a mix of Swedish and Danish songwriters including Jimmy Janson, Jimmy ‘Joker’ Thornfeldt, Marcus Winther-John and Thomas Stengaard.

It is not the first time an Australian singer has represented another country at Eurovision. Anja Nissen represented Denmark back in 2017, and Gina G scored a huge hit with Ooh Ahh Just a Little Bit when she represented in the UK in 1996.

Over the years lots of Australians have taken to the Eurovision stage for other countries including Olivia Newton-John, while Alfie Acuri co-wrote the entry from Cyprus for the cancelled 2020 competition.

Johnny Logan, the only artist to who have won Eurovision twice, was also born in Australia. His family returned to Ireland when he was three years old having lived in Melbourne for several years.

Lambrou will take to the stage at the second semi-final. Semi-final 1 will take place on 9th May, and Semi-final 2 will follow on 11th May, the Grand Finale will take place on 13th May, the competition will be broadcast in Australia on SBS.

