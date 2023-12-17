Cory Bernardi shares that his Sky News program has come to an end

Cory Bernardi has announced his Sunday night Sky News program is finishing up. The former politician made the announcement at the start of his program last night.

“The past four years have been a fantastic experience, thanks to all of you who have tuned in as we’ve chased the truth of what is happening in the world.

“Unfortunately, no matter how many times we’ve exposed the lies and the corruption, the manipulation and the deceptions, the Lefty elites keep at it.

“They are now so bold that they feel free to tell you any nonsense with a straight face. If you dare question that narrative, you are targeted with abuse, ridicule and even cancellation.” Bernardi said.

When it made its debut in 2021 the hour long Bernardi show was touted as an opportunity for Bernardi to deliver “deep insight and his broad political experience” on important issues.

During the show’s run Bernardi also spent time discussing his childhood love of his Mr Potatohead toy and his concern about Netflix’s dating show Sexy Beasts. He complained about gay fashion from year’s gone by, and suggested students were identifying as cats.

The show was also where regular guest Liberal senator Alex Antic declared he wanted to “identify as an AFL star” and pledged to stop gender neutral markers on Australian passports, seemingly oblivious to the fact the Australia had already introduced world leading changes a decade earlier.

As he exited his program Bernardi had more to say about transgender youth, arguing that parents should be able to make decisions “for the continuation of their lineage.”

“For centuries, we’ve accepted that children could not make some decisions for themselves. That’s why the nurturing and love of parents are the most essential things in a child’s life. Parents are entrusted to make decisions in the best interest of their children for the continuation of their lineage.

“Society also makes decisions about the best interests of a child. We don’t allow them to drink alcohol or smoke cigarettes. We prohibit illicit drug taking and forbid them from driving a vehicle until they reach a statutory age and have the appropriate training.

“Children can’t get tattoos until they are adults, but somehow, we now allow them to demand their body parts be removed and they be given puberty blockers because they feel uncomfortable in their own skin.” Bernardi said.

Bernardi served as senator for South Australia from 2006 until 2020. He was elected as a member of the Liberal party but abandoned the party to form the Australian Conservatives.

At the 2019 federal election the Australian Conservatives had a poor showing and failed to get any of their candidates elected. The party was later deregistered and in Bernardi left the parliament.

Graeme Watson

