Dawn French to star in new WA television series from Shaun Tan

The Western Australian Government has announced their support for a new locally-created television series, adapted from artist Shaun Tan’s best-selling anthology Tales from Outer Suburbia.

The anthology includes fifteen short stories penned by the local creative, drawing on his memories growing up in the northern suburbs of Perth.

- Advertisement -

The animated series has been developed byu the Australian Children’s Television Foundation for the ABC, and is produced by Highly Spirited and Flying Bark Productions in association with WA company Siamese.

UK comedy icon Dawn French is a key member of the cast. As Grandma, French says her character is “amazing, courageous and adventurous, quite chaotics and a bit bonkers.”

Dawn French

Tales from Outer Suburbia is supported by the Cook Government through Lotterywest. Minister for Creative Industries Simone McGurk says this project will help demonstrate how original WA content can be supported across many platforms to reach broader audiences.

“This is a great opportunity for WA production company Siamese to also showcase its work on the world stage and show the talent of our WA creative industries.”

Tales from Outer Suburbia will make its world premiere this week at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France.

Local arts organisations struggling in WA

The announcement celebrating local arts comes following the closure of two major local organisations, Propel Youth Arts and the Perth International Cabaret Festival.

When asked by OUTinPerth about the viability of local creative industries, a spokesperson for Minister McGurk said “it is a decision of the Perth International Cabaret Festival (PICF) to wind up its operations.”

“Since 2020 PICF have received more than $500,000 in State Government funding.”

The minister’s office said the Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries (DLGSC) would support the PICF board through the processes of winding up the organisation.

Minister Simone McGurk

When it came to supporting young Western Australians to discover careers and build skills in the arts, the minister’s spokesperson said it was another organisation that was struggling.

“The State Government supported Propel Youth Arts WA with funding commitments of $530,000 over two years.

“The DLGSC had been working with Propel Youth Arts Board as the organisation had been grappling with its ongoing viability,” the spokesperson said.

“The Cook Government continues to support the youth arts sector through investment in arts organisations such as Barking Gecko Arts, Spare Parts Puppet Theatre, Sensorium, WA Youth Jazz Orchestra, WA Youth Theatre Company, the Literature Centre and youth festivals including AWESOME Arts.”

McGurk was appointed Minister for Creative Industries after Labor’s return at the 2025 state election.