Independent MP Alex Greenwich is suing One Nation’s Mark Latham

News | Filed under National Posted by admin

New South Wales Independent MP Alex Greenwich has followed through on his threat to sue Mark Latham. Greewich is claiming that he was defamed by Latham in a graphic and homophobic tweet that accused him of engaging in “disgusting” sexual activities.

Latham posted the tweet in March in response to comments Greenwich made in the media where he labeled the NSW One Nation leader a ‘disgusting human being”. Latham had been speaking at a event where outside LGBTIQA+ posters were attacked and assaulted by a mob.

Latham deleted the tweet a few hours after he posted it, but brushed off calls for him to make an apology, including a directive from federal leader Pauline Hanson.

The comment was widely criticised by politicians and high profile media figures. Sky News host Andrew Bolt declared that he would no longer have Latham as a guest on his program. Bolt described the comment posted by Latham as something a “scumbag” would write.

New South Wales newly elected Premier Chris Minns said his goverment would have as little to do with the One Nation leader as possible.

Latham then went on to give several media interviews where he commented on Greenwich’s sexuality. He also later told an interviewer that he represented the views of straight men who found the thought of gay sex as something that would make them vomit.

Greenwich as filed his statement of claim in the Federal Court having previously issued Latham with a notice of concerns. He is seeking aggravated damages against Latham and an injunction to stop him republishing the comments.

The claim says the Greenwich’s reputation has been “gravely injured” and he has suffered hated, contempt and ridicule because of the comments. Latham’s legal team are expected to file a defence of the statement of claim at the end of July and the case has been listed for a management hearing in September.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.