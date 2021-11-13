Pauline Hanson launches cartoon ahead of federal election

Pauline Hanson has launched a 20 episode cartoon series ahead of the federal election. The first two episodes have been released and see Hanson portrayed as a school teacher, while other prominent politicians fill the desks of her class room.

The ‘South Park’ styled clips include portraying Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton as Harry Potter villain Voldemort, while Barnaby Joyce is a beetroot, Labor leader Anthony Albanese is portrayed as having a speech impediment, while Bill Shorten and Tanya Plibersek creep behind him wielding knives, and union leader John Setka looms in the background. Prime Minister Scott Morrison is shown as a bogan arriving late to class from a trip to Hawaii.

One of the comments in the second episode has raised some eyebrows online.

In the episode the different MPs chat about making preference deals and Labor leader Anthony Albanese and The Greens Adam Bandt are shown making a deal, while Prime Minister Scott Morrison aligns himself with Craig Kelly.

The Prime Minister is then shown turning to the Leader of the Opposition and saying “Oi Albo, are you and Adam sharing preferences – just like you share bodily fluids.”

Candidates for the One Nation party have previously been accused of promoting homophobic and misogynistic attitudes.

In 2019 Stuart Bonds, who rans for a seat in New South Wales at the federal election denied holding homophonic views when a video surfaced showing him boasting that he’d never worked for a woman or a gay person.

At the 2017 Western Australian state election One Nation candidate Michelle Meyers responded to statements she’d previously made accusing the gay community of covertly using a Nazi styled mind control program to convince people to support marriage equality. While David Archibald said “only a degenerate culture” would allow people of the same gender to marry.

The party once even dumped a candidate over their homophonic remarks. At the 2017 Queensland state election Shan Ju Lin said people with ‘abnormal sexual practices’ go on to commit ‘abnormal crimes’. The candidate said that gay people needed to be considered patients and given treatment. Also in the Queensland election was candidate Tracy Bell-Hensilin who claimed LGBTIQ people were out to destroy families.

The new series has been created by Melbourne based animation studio Stepmates. There’s only 18 more episodes to go.

