Police search NSW dam as they search for Luke Davies and Jesse Baird

Police have established a new crime scene in the New South Wales Southern Tablelands and they continue their search for the bodies of missing couple Luke Davies and Jesse Baird.

Police have alleged that the two men were murdered by police officer Beaumont Lamarre-Condon. He had previously been a relationship with Baird that ended late in 2023.

Lamarre-Condon was arrested on Friday after he handed himself into police, but it understood he has not been forthcoming in revealing where the bodies of the two men are located.

The new search in the Marulan has involved police divers who have been searching a local damn. The small town is located 168km southwest of Sydney.

Police have also returned to Baird’s Paddington terrace to search for further clues into the couple’s disappearance and are also continuing to search waterways in Lambton close to where they discovered the white vas that they allege Lamarre-Condon used to transport the men’s bodies.

Authorities became concerned about the welfare of the couple after a worker discovered items belonging to them in a skip bin in Cronulla on Wednesday morning. The items included credit cards, clothing, a mobile phone and an expensive watch, and there was also blood at the scene.

When police searched the homes of the two men, they found signs of a disturbance and a significant amount of blood at Baird’s Paddington terrace, it was quickly established as a crime scene. Within 24 hours they were searching for Constable Lamarre-Condon.

He was arrested after he handed himself into Bondi Police Station, police later revealing they believed both missing men had been the victims of homicide. Police revealed that their search of the Paddington property had led them the find evidence of a firearm being discharged at the property, and this had been matched to the officer’s Glock service revolver.

Jesse Baird was an AFL goal umpire and until recently had been an entertainment reporter and producer at Network Ten. Davies was a international flight attendant for QANTAS.

New South Wales Police Commissioner says police will work around the clock to find Jesse and Luke

New South Wales Police Commissioner Karen Webb has vowed that officers will work “around the clock” to find the two missing men.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of Luke Davies and Jesse Baird. It is difficult to comprehend the grief and pain of their loss.

“I acknowledge this week’s events are distressing for many and I share the sadness and shock about the alleged nature of Luke and Jesse’s deaths.” Commissioner Web said in a statement.

“I understand there are many unanswered questions and while I cannot comment on the matter before the courts, I can reassure Luke and Jesse’s loved ones, and the people of NSW, that we are working around the clock to find those answers.

“I ask the community to have patience as police work to determine what happened.

“As our investigation continues, I would ask anyone who has information that could assist, to please come forward and contact us.”

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to contact Waverley Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

The Police Commissioner’s statement comes just hours after she issued an official apology over a series of substandard investigations into gay men who were murdered between 1970 and 2010.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.asn.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

