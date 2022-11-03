PrideFEST gets underway with a massive program of events

Perth’s PrideFEST will get underway on Friday with a massive program of events rolling out over the next few weeks, leading up to the Parade climax which will be returning to the streets of Northbridge.

Events to check out this weekend

Friday 4th November

Up Late on RTRFM 92.1

If you’re a night owl tune in to RTRFM 92.1 between 1am and 4am for a very queer soundtrack. For the second time, the show will feature music from the collection of the late DJ Sue Ravine.

Sue, who passed away in 2011, was a founding member of the Pride WA committee and a regular DJ at LGBTIQA+ events in the 1990s. The show be completely filled with tunes contained in three crates of music that came from Sue’s record collection.

Queer Tales: Serving Pride and Prejudice

In it’s second year, Queer Tales is an inter-generational LGBTI Literary Long Table Lunch that recognises the power of storytelling as a way of transferring social knowledge between generations.

This year the lunch will be held on the Roof Top Terrace at Connections where we the discussion will focus on the ‘Pride and Prejudice’ of the West Australian media over the years with OUTinPerth Managing Editor – Graeme Watson. Attendees will also hear some of the unpublished stories about of Australia’s longest-running gay club – Connections.



Shutterpups Photo Exhibition

Community photography group Shutterpups will be showing their recent work during PrideFEST with an exhibition at the City of Vincent Library.

The exhibition will begin on Thursday, 3rd November with an opening event from 6pm – 7pm, everyone is welcome and no bookings are required.

Come and peruse photographs in the City of Vincent Library foyer while they are on display for the month of November.

PrideFEST Opening Event

The official opening of PrideFEST 2022 will take place in the Northbridge Piazza from 6pm to 9pm.

The opening event will feature Michael Kirby, who will be appearing via video link, the Perth Pride Choir will be performing, as will Australian band Bachelor Girl. The Piazza will also be renamed Pride Piazza, celebrating the spot where Perth resident’s first heard the results of the 2017 marriage postal survey.

Saturday 5th November

Climbout with the Rock Wallabies

Join local climbing group the Rock Wallabies for their have-a-go day. If you’ve never been to indoor climbing this is a great opportunity to give it a try – and meet new friends too. It’s being held at Adrenaline Vault in Belmont from 10am – 12:30pm. Details are in the Festival Guide.

The Day You Went Away

Grief is not something we talk about a lot in the LGBTIQA+ community. While PrideFEST is a series of celebrations, this year there is also a space for people to discuss loss. This free event at the Morley Noranda Community Centre will be a facilitated discussion about dealing with grief. Everyone who has experienced loss is invited.

Philip Shadbolt: Into the Light

Artist Philip Shadbolt will showcase new work during PrideFEST when his exhibition Into the Light opens.

The artist hosted a successful exhibition Shadows and Light earlier this year, and local collector snapped up many of his unique works. This new show will feature personal selections from the previous exhibition as well as new works created in the last six months.

The exhibition will have its opening night on Saturday 5th November and then be open to the public from 10am – 4pm each day from Sunday 6th until Monday 14th November. The exhibition will be at 43 Washing Lane in Northbridge. Take a look at Philip’s work via his website.

Twerk Noir

From the Roaring 20s all the way through to the Hot Gurllll Summer, join the Twerk Noir crew on this bootylicious dance showcase featuring the Art of Twerk through our most iconic eras! The shows at Connections on Saturday night.



Sex Shooters at Connections

London based DJ’s David Hart and Claudio Girardi are back to bring another epic party to Connections Nightclub. With their signature upbeat, high energy and sexually charged sound, they’ll have you magnetised to the dance floor all night long.

Sunday 6th November

F45 in the Piazza

Start your Sunday with a workout in the Pride Piazza. Head down to the piazza from 9:00am and join in a free intensive workout. Details are in the Pride Guide.

Pride Families Picnic in the Park

Pack your picnic basket and head down to Noranda Nook Park for the Pride Families gathering. There will be face-painting and entertainment. Details are in the Pride Guide.

Spectre’s Community BBQ

Basketball team the Spectres will be holding a community BBQ at Matilda Bay following their train and play event. Details are in the Pride Guide.

Intersex Meet Up

In a first for Perth there will be a meet up for intersex people. Please respect that this event is only for people who are intersex. Details are in the Pride Guide.

Transfolk Picnic in the Park

Hyde Park will be the setting for the Transfolk of WA annual picnic. Details are in the Pride Guide.

Hops With Her

Nowhereman Brewing Co will be the setting for the all women’s event Hops and Her. Enjoy a Sunday session with music from DJs Jamilla and Em Bonza, as well as performances from some amazing entertainers. Details are in the Pride Guide.



