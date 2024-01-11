WA Wanderers men’s bushwalking group share first event for 2024

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

The WA Wanders men’s bushwalking group will be having their first event for 2024 when they head out for early morning walk from Freemantle’s South Beach to the South Mole.

The catch-up will be held on Sunday 21st January and it’ll have an early morning start to avoid the heat of the day. Afterwards participants are invited to grab breakfast at the South Beach Cafe, a great chance to socialise with other members.

WA Wanderers Mens Bushwalking Incorporated is a social walking group for gay and gay-friendly men, who are keen to get outside and enjoy Western Australia’s countryside with an easygoing and friendly group.

Find out more about them at their website.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.