Rainbow Labor raise concern over Pride Parade rules

EXCLUSIVE

Rainbow Labor has led a collective of community groups who have raised concern over the fine print in Pride WA’s rules for taking part in the upcoming Pride Parade.

The disagreement may see Labor pull out of the event in protest.

- Advertisement -

Ahead of next weekend’s annual Pride Parade business and community groups were asked to sign an agreement to adhere to the organisation’s terms and conditions including a Code of Respect. The detailed 58-page document outlines everything from dress standards to what elements can be incoprated into a parade float.

But one element of the agreement has led to Rainbow Labor and other community groups raising concern. Under the section of rules for political participants organisers acknowledge that the Pride movement has always been political, but sets out some ground rules for what’s allowed in the parade.

It reads: Help Us Foster Unity: The parade is a celebration that unites our diverse community. To protect this spirit, please refrain from criticising or targeting other political parties, politicians or candidates. Lets keep the focus on our community, not partisan rivalries.

In a letter sent Pride WA accusations that community groups and political parties are being asked to town down their messages to appease corporate sponsors are levelled.

The letter was sent By Rainbow Labor, the LGBTIQA+ group within the Labor party and co-signed by PFLAG Perth alongside Tony Lee – the founder of Kimberly Blak Pride. They raise concern about the clause regarding political messaging.



“The effect of this is to stop participants from speaking openly about the political realities shaping their lives. It limits freedom of expression in ways that go far beyond the statedgoal of making other participants feel safe.” they said.



They also question is the clause goes against Pride’s own enthical charter for working with communities which states, “The Festival provides a platform to our communities for creative and political expression.”

The Sister of Perpetual Indulgence Pride 2016.

They highlight that throughout the parade’s history there has always been a element of lampooning politicians, tongue in cheek references, drag impersonations and other comedic and satirical elements.

“In Pride’s history, many of us have proudly satirised politicians and organisations whose agendas actively harmed LGBTIQA+ people. Tongue in cheek references, drag impersonations of famous homophobes, witty written signage, darkly comedic commentary has entertained, educated and provided a creative platform for our community’s struggles.” they wrote in the letter.

Former politicians including the Reverend Fred Nile, WA Premier Richard Court, and the City of Perth’s Lord Mayor Peter Nattrass are listed as examples of people who have been lampooned in years gone by.

“None of this is permitted under the 2025 PrideFest Terms and Conditions. Under the current rules, the Parade is no longer a platform for protest. Instead, it is a shield protecting conservative politicians who are, even now, using parliamentary privilege to vilify and demonise members of our community.” the group said in the letter.

They’ve called on Pride WA to immediately remove the clause and publish new guidelines for the upcoming parade.

Labor’s 2024 Pride Parade float.

Signage disagreements broke out at the 2024 parade

The concern over the wording of the terms and conditions flows on from disagreements last year between Labor and Pride WA.

At Fairday 2024 Rainbow Labor said they were asked to move signs that were critical of Basil Zempilas. At the time Zempilas was the Lord Mayor of Perth, one of Pride WA’s major funders, and had also been announced as a Liberal candidate for the 2025 state election.

There was further disagreement ahead of the parade start a week later when Pride WA asked Labor to remove some of their flat signage. The decision led to a stinging rebuke from government minister John Carey.

“This is an extraordinary position by the Pride WA Board to take given the history of Pride marches.”

“Pride marches are built on a history of political activism and protest, freedom of expression and advancing the rights of LGBTQAI+ community.” John Carey said at the time.

Pride staff and WA Police argue over signs in the Bi+ Community Float in 2024.

Also at the parade last year there was a disagreement between the Bi+ Community float, WA Police and Pride WA.

The decision around signage were also publicly criticised by Rainbow Futures, the peak body for LGBTIQA+ groups in Western Australia, who said the decisions from Pride WA, “silences those already marginalised, and reinforces the prioritisation of institutional comfort over community needs and safety.”

At the time Pride WA said the requests to remove certain signs were about public safety, not censorship of political messages.

Following the fallout from the signage furor Pride WA undertook a series of community consultations about how the parade operates. However the new terms and conditions were not made public until after the applications for the 2025 parade had closed.

Rainbow Labor suggest they may pull out of this year’s event

In an email to Rainbow Labor members, seen by OUTinPerth, members are told that if a suitable resolution it not put forward by the Pride WA board the 2025 float from Rainbow Labor is likely to be withdrawn in protest.

OUTnPerth understands that unlike the group’s 2024 flat which was filled with pre-election messaging, this year’s float was to be a celebration of Senator Louise Pratt’s many decades of political work.

Inquiries to Rainbow Labor were referred to the party’s head office and State Secretary Mark Reed. Despite follow up inquires no response was given.

Kate Sallinger, PFLAG Perth.

PFLAG says the letter was sent in good faith

PFLAG (Parents and Friends of Gays and Lesbians) leader Kate Salinger said the letter was part of a good faith conversation between the organisations.

“We all want a successful Pride” Sallinger said. “We are just asking that the impact of the event be maximised beyond Parade night!”

“Our personal is political! It’s not about partisan rivalries, it’s about accountability. Political figures express their views about us all the time – in the media, in Parliament House. We have the right of reply. I’m all for equal opportunity political scrutiny! My allegiance isn’t to any party, it’s to the community I am proudly a part of!

“PFLAG+ Perth stood on the steps of Parliament House with everyone else in 1989 and we haven’t stopped turning up since. We have a proud activist history, and a committed activist future! Our quest is far from over and the Parade is when we are most visible!

“It’s not an opportunity to squander! We need our young folk to understand and utilise all the tools at their disposal, as the pursuit of equality rolls into the future and our rights remain under attack.” Sallinger said.

Pride WA President Michael Felix.

Pride WA says it is listening to community concerns

Pride WA President Michael Felix responded to OUTinPerth’s inquiries about the letter with a detailed statement acknowledging the letter from Rainbow Labor.

Felix said Pride WA, “respects the work each of these community organisations undertakes. Their advocacy is valued, and their concerns have been heard.

“It is important that we provide clarity on how the updated Parade Terms and Conditions were developed.” the Pride WA President said.

“Over recent months, Pride WA facilitated an extensive consultation process across multiple evenings, delivered both in-person and online. This was intentional, to ensure a broad range of community voices could participate. Invitations were sent widely, including to groups who had previously approached us for feedback or clarification. Rainbow Labor’s President and several members attended and contributed to those discussions.” Felix said, noting that OUTinPerth team members had also attended.

“These sessions were constructive and deeply valuable. The consistent message from our members and wider community was clear: Pride is for our community. The Parade must continue to centre the LGBTQIA+ people of Western Australia, and all external participants, including government departments, political parties, unions, not-for-profits and the small number of corporate entrants, should align their participation with supporting our community rather than using the platform for “rainbow-washing”, co-opting, partisan rivalries and other unrelated purposes.

“It is correct that the final Terms and Conditions were released after the original closing date. This was identified early and communicated throughout the process. To ensure fairness, we extended the deadline to allow all entrants additional time to read the updated document, ask questions, and withdraw with a full refund if required. The Terms and Conditions were released on 12 September and all participants were asked to confirm agreement by 15 October. This provided a full month for organisations to read, digest and raise any questions with us.

Michael Felix said that the clauses about political messaging would not apply to the Rainbow Labor float at the parade because they were classed as a community group, not a political party.

“The updated Terms and Conditions incorporate the feedback received and include distinct Principles for different categories of entrants. These principles reflect longstanding concerns around power imbalances, historical tensions, and the risk of rainbow-washing. Importantly, the sections being quoted publicly relate specifically to expectations for political and government entrants (note: Rainbow Labor registered for Pridefest as a community group). They do not apply to LGBTQIA+ community groups or individual entrants, and this context is essential in understanding how the T&Cs operate. In this regard, the public letter does not accurately represent how the T&Cs apply.

“At the recent mandatory Parade briefing, we provided a clear summary of the changes, their intent, and the processes supporting them. Participants were encouraged to speak directly with the Pride WA team for clarification or to raise specific queries. Many organisations have since had constructive and positive conversations with us.

“Pride WA reaffirms that the Parade is rooted in protest, visibility, and resistance. Nothing in the new Terms restricts LGBTQIA+ community groups or individuals from expressing political views, satire, advocacy or calls for reform. We have already had many discussions with groups about their entries, and we look forward to seeing the full range of perspectives and messages that have been part of the Parade’s history since its beginning. These expressions remain welcome, provided they are lawful and consistent with safety and respect obligations that apply to all entrants.” Michael Felix said.

“The purpose of the updated framework is not to silence community voices. It is to prevent rainbow-washing and the co-opting of LGBTQIA+ spaces by institutions that have historically marginalised our community, and to ensure the Parade remains centred on our people, our issues, and our shared story.

“Pride WA remains committed to listening, learning, and improving. We welcome continued engagement and encourage these groups, and all others, to participate in the next round of community consultation. Our focus is on building a Pridefest that is strong, vibrant, and reflective of the community we serve.

“Our mission remains unchanged: to honour our history, celebrate our community, and continue fighting for visibility, equality, and respect for LGBTQIA+ people across Western Australia.” the Pride President concluded.

The 2025 Pride Parade will be in Northbridge on Saturday 29th November in Northbridge

Entertainment starts from 6pm, the Parade begins at 8pm.