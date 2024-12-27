The Year in Review: August 2024

In our journey through the big stories and events of 2024 we’ve reached August. A month which took us out of town to Albany where there was concern over twerking and library books.

The Prime Minister declared the would be no questions about sexuality or gender in the census, his ministers said it was to protect the LGBTIQA+ communities from “nastiness” and allow for “social cohesion” If there was an annual award for political own goal, he’d be a contender.

Keep on keeping on as we wade through the month that was August.

News on Politics

Controversy surrounding the Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics continued. While many conservative voices were upset by a section of the ceremony that celebrated the events Greek heritage, claiming it looked too much like Da Vinci’s Last Supper Painting, the Malaysian government was just upset that gay people had been prominent in the presentation.

In other Olympic news there was controversy in the world of boxing with claims that some of the female boxers were not women on a chromosomal level.

Cases of Mpox rose across Australia causing concern for health officials. Concern was raised about the number of cases in Africa, and people were urged to get two vaccinations.

Roxanne Tickle won her discrimination case against the app Giggle for Girls. The Giggle team have declared they’re appealing the finding.

The Broken Heel Festival announced it was coming to an end.

Victorian police investigated a series of attacks on men who had been using gay dating apps. There would be an arrest before the end of the month.

Steve Johnson published a riveting book about his three decades seeking justice for his brother Scott whose death was initially ruled as a suicide.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese backed away from long promised religious discrimination laws. There was concern over WA Premier Roger Cook’s lack of commitment to law reform on a state level.

The PM then announced the government would not be including questions about LGBTIQA+ people in the 2026 census, despite previously being a champion of the move. Richard Marles said it was best for social cohesion, Josh Burns said it was a bad idea to cut the questions, Jim Chalmers said it was to save the LGBTIQA+ communities from “nastiness”, Sex Discrimination Commissioner Anna Cody said the move would embolden the voices of discrimination.

The PM backed down and said he’d allow questions about sexuality but not gender. Then he declared it was not a priority for the government, but as criticism grew it became a priority, and the PM eventually allowed questions about gender too, but ruled out allowing questions about intersex epople.

Liberal MP Gerard Rennick quit the party to form his own. The Liberals had already dumped him ahead of the 2015 election. NSW Liberal Rory Amon resigned from parliament after being charged over alleged sexual offences.

In the USA Kamella Harris picked Tim Walz to be her running mate. Tony Briffa called time on their political career. Joe Ball was named Victoria’s new LGBTIQA+ Commissioner.

One of South Africa’s leading LGBTIQA+ groups raised alarm over the public’s reaction to the recent murder of queer community member Clement Hadebe and the media reporting around the case.

The International AIDS Society (IAS) had paid tribute to the life and work of Kawango Agot, a distinguished Kenyan scholar, dedicated HIV prevention researcher and valued IAS member.

On the Local Front

A conservative community group in Albany called for a Special Electors Meeting. The group raised concern about a range of issues including sex education books in the local library, twerking and role-playing Dungeons and Dragons.

The group was supported by Liberal candidate Thomas Brough, independent MP Sophia Moermond and the Australian Christian lobby.



Liberal leader Libby Mettam didn’t want to discuss the issue. Rights groups urged Premier Roger Cook to speak up. Labor’s Peter Foster shared his thoughts.

Then Welcome to Sex, one of the books at the centre of the furor, was nominated for the Prime Minister’s Literary Awards.



OUTinPerth headed to Albany for the meeting where several motions won the support of the community members in attendance, but there was also strong opposition. Author Jon Doust gave on of the memorable contributions to the debate.

After the meeting Premier Roger Cook weighed in suggesting people use common sense.

Pride WA shared details of the plans for PrideFEST 2024. Odette was announced as a performer for the closing concert, an event that was later quietly shelved.

WA MP Dave Kelly told an LGBTIQA+ event that removing the Gender Reassignment Board was one of the Cook government’s achievements. Except the board was still operating and the legislation was yet to be debated by the Legislative Council, there’s a saying about when you should count your chickens.

When the debate did get underway in the upper house there were calls to listen to the community, which were largely ignored. The bill passed, fulfilling a promise Labor made at the beginning of their first term.

Dean Misdale channeled Bananarama.

GRAI launched their intergenerational housing project.

Perth’s bid for the 2030 Gay Games progressed to the Top 7 bids. Victoria’s tourism minister Steve Dimopoulos sledged Perth’s bid.

Culture and Celebrity

The Sydney Dance Company performed in Western Australia and were very impressive.

Jimi the Kween teamed up with Zoe Badwi. Total Tommy got real. Bronski Beat kept updating their music. Alter Boy shared more tunes. Kylie teamed up with Bebe Rexha and Tove Lo, and then delivered one of the best songs of the year with The Blessed Madonna. The Pet Shop Boys impressed with Feel and Tina Arena reworked Chains.

New TV sitcom Mid-Century Modern went into production, it’s been pitched as a gay Golden Girls. Disney axed The Acolyte after just a single season. Queency turned the chairs on The Voice.

Perth raised actor Daniel Monks joined the cast of a new Game of Thrones prequel. Narelda Jacobs got married. Tom Daley retired from competitive diving.

US talk show host Phil Donahue died aged 88.