The Year in Review: April 2024

As we continue our journey through the news and events of 2024, strap in and check your seat belt is tight for the rollercoaster that was April 2024.

Transgender health care became a focus of politicians from the global stage to locally too. The AFL had more gay slur controversy, celebrities were still stuck in a jungle and Basil Zempilas had plans for the world’s biggest dance party.

Hold on as we revisit the news from April.

News and Politics

The Cass Review was released in the UK triggering a wave of major changes to health care for transgender youth, including a ban on the use of puberty blocking medication.

Liberal leader Libby Mettam.

Liberal leader Libby Mettam was getting praise from anti-transgender group Binary after she vowed a future Liberal government would ban the use of puberty blockers for the treatment of gender dysphoria. Family First, Family Voice Australia and Australian Women’s Forum also back the Mettam plan on transgender health.

LGBTIQA+ rights group said Mettam had no understanding of the differences between transgender healthcare approaches in the UK and Australia, why the Liberal leader insisted her approach was not ideological. WA Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson said there was no need to a review.

At the federal level Liberal senators were reportedly clashing over gender dysphoria issues as well. Owen Mulder the candidate for Daweville at the 2025 state election brushed off comments he’d made about same-sex couples in the past. Federal Liberal candidate Mark Wales said stopping transgender women from participating in sport would be a priority for him – he later stood down as a candidate.

The Pope shared his thoughts on people being transgender – not a fan.



The Australian Christian Lobby announced they’d be bringing US detransitioner Chloe Cole to Australia to campaign for bans against gender affirming health care for trans youth. Then they got all upset about a fundraiser that had sexy ball boys.

Netballer Samantha Wallace-Joseph has issued an apology over comments she made on social media about Transgender Day of Visibility. She wasn’t alone in joining the outrage party.

Jeremy Finalyson

Footballer Jeremy Finlayson apologised for using a gay slur on the field, David Koch said it was not so bad as it was “in the heat of battle’. The AFL didn’t agree that way, banning the player for three matches. Finlayson appeared to criticise the judgement but walked back his comments.

The Tickle vs Giggle case began in the Federal Court.

The Cook government announced it would be introducing legislation to remove the Gender Reassignment Board. At the same time the government said other law reform such as Equal Opportunity legislation would have to wait until after the 2025 election.

WA Attorney General John Quigley.

Attorney General John Quigley said Equal Opportunity law reform would have to wait until federal politicians updated their laws. A loud chorus of “are you serious?” was heard for LGBTIQA+ rights activists.

Quigley then came under fire for comments he made linking transgender women with sex offenders. He followed that up by cracking some jokes about conversion therapy during an interview.

Liberal leader Libby Mettam said her party was yet to form a view of the Gender Reassignment Board, they later opposed its removal, and then suggested they would make changes to the passed legislation is elected in 2025.

In Sydney a teenager stabbed Bishop Mari Mar Emmanuel during a sermon that was bring live streamed. Later authorities reportedly broke up a suspected terrorist cell with suggestions they had been planning to target gay men.

An investigation was launched into a presentation given at a South Australian school that includes sex education and references to bestiality.



On the international front, the tiny nation of Dominica decriminalised homosexual activities. In the UK they announced a new war memorial for LGBTIQA+ people who have served. The International AIDS Society called on Uganda to abandon its anti-LGBTIQA+ laws.

Laurence Fox, Shutterstock

Former actor and aspiring right-wing politician Laurence Fox had to pay £180,000 to two people he called ‘pedophiles’.

A UN resolution called for greater protections of people who are intersex. In the UK model and TV personality Ashley James was praised for calling out claims about chestfeeding.

Kosovo moved closer to becoming the first Muslim-majority country to allow same-sex marriage.

The family of the man accused of killing American man O’Shea Sibley, who stabbed after he and his friends were vogueing at a petrol station, said their son was the real victim of the altercation.

Dash Heath-Paynter was appointed as the new CEO of Health Equity Matters, Innovative new HIV research was funded. Researchers also reported on the stigma and discrimination people experienced during the outbreak of mpox.

We chatted to Dr Keryn Phelps about her autobiography. Billy Porter was given an award.

Darwin residents learned that Throb nightclub would not be returning.

On the Local Front

The new OUTinPerth website arrived.

Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas.

Perth’s Lord Mayor, and Liberal candidate for Churchlands, Basil Zempilas announced plans to hold the world’s biggest electronic music festival in Perth. There was a lot of questions about the logistics of the idea, but Zempilas was undeterred.

A man was attacked near Connections Nightclub. Two men were later arrested.



Curtin University explored intimate partner violence within same sex relationships and provided new support materials.

Northbridge got rainbow artwork at the intersection of James and Lake streets.

Activist Andrea Thompson called on Transfolk of WA to be more transparent.

Dykes on Bikes were hanging out in the Pride Piazza, GRAI celebrated IDAHOBIT Day with a film screening, Loton Park had a quiz night, the Spectres had a train and play day.

Culture and Celebrity

Black Swan State Theatre Company restaged their impressive work Barracking for the Umpire. Yirra Yaakin showcased some exceptional talent with Songbird.

Rebel Wilson got into a legal battle with actor Sasha Baron Cohen, announcing the chapter of her autobiography titled ‘Sacha Baron Cohen and Other Assholes’ would be blacked out in the Australian edition.

Joe Locke

Heartstopper star Joe Locke backed a cake with the face of his Agatha All Along costar Patti LuPone. OUTinPerth editor Graeme Watson got to ask LuPone what she thought of the cake tribute when he interviewed her for Frooty magazine.

Actor Sophia Bush has spoke about the happiness she’s found in her new same-sex relationship with former US soccer player Ashlyn Harris. Labi Siffre spoke about homophobia.

Celebrities were still locked away in the South African jungle, Khanh Ong was the first of the queer contingent to be voted out. Comedian Stephen K Amos followed, and then Ellie Cole left too. With no queer people in the running we stopped watching, did somebody win or are they still there?

Excitement built ahead of the new series of Doctor Who starring Ncuti Gatwa. Miriam Margolyes featured Perth in her new travel show. Heartstopper star Sebastian Croft turned up in a new Netflix movie. We set off with the Discovery Crew for one last mission. Hunter Schafer appeared in Cuckoo.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – APRIL 10: Thomas Weatherall, Chika Ikogwe, Gemma Chua-Tran, James Majoos, Sherry-Lee Watson, Will McDonald, Chloe Hayden, Bryn Chapman Parish, Asher Yasbincek, Kartanya Maynard and Ayesha Madon attends the Netflix cast and crew screening of “Heartbreak High” Season 2 at Palace Cinemas Moore Park on April 10, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix)

The stars of Heartbreak High hit the red carpet. The Amy Winehouse biopic was sensationally boring. The Talk announced the talkingwas over. A sequel to The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert was announced. We discovered the history of Curve magazine on Netflix.

International DJ Chris Cruse visited Connections, we fell in love with Los Bitchos – who’ll be at The Rosemount Hotel soon. John Grant had a new album – he’ll be at the Fremantle Arts Centre soon.

Christine and the Queens impressed, we chatted to Vetta Bourne, Romy teamed up with Peaches, Robert Baxter was on the phone, Orville Peck teamed up with Willie Nelson.

Greg Gould shared a powerful anthem for survivors of sexual abuse. The mighty Jebediah returned with a new album.

Audra McDonald announced she was coming to Australia. In London a street photographer bumped into Patricia Quinn.

WA Ballet’s Artistic Director David McAllister chatted about his career and return to Perth. Keiynan Lonsdale chatted to us about his role in Swift Street.