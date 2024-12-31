The Year in Review: December 2024

News and Politics

A Melbourne couple were attacked by a gang of youths who used homophobic slurs and assaulted one of the men with a machete. South Australian police arrested two teenagers in conjunction with an alleged homophonic assault in the Rundle Street Mall.

Libby Mettam denied she was avoiding Thomas Brough the Liberal candidate in Albany.

Paul Barry singed off from hosting Media Watch taking a final swipe at the ABC’s involvement with ACON. Former politician Kevin Andrews died people said he was a “man of conviction”, while we remembered all the things he actually said.

Moira Deeming and John Pesutto.

Questions were asked about a $50,000 payment made by Victorian Liberal leader John Pesutto in relation to two settled cases of defamation. Pesutto was also ordered to pay $315,000 to ousted MP Moira Deeming after a court found he had defamed her on fiver occasions.

People called for him to resign in the wake of the loss and let Moira Deeming back into the party room. Pesutto said no to both proposals. Calls for him to resign continued, they had a vote and decided to leave Deeming on the crossbench, former PM Tony Abbott called it a “shameful” decision.

Pesutto then said he changed his mind and called for a fresh vote. Another vote was held at Deeming was left back into the party room and Pesutto was dumped as leader. New Victorian Liberal leader Brad Battin said his team was now united, even though they’d all been fighting just hours earlier.

The federal government released a new 10-year plan for LGBTIQA+ health that was praised and criticised. While LGBTIQA+ Carers were included in a new national plan too.

Candace Owens, who has been banned from Australia*, claimed Ukranian President Vladamir Zelinsky is a homosexual. He’s not. *court case pending.

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras knocked back a proposal to ban police from marching in future parades. Sky News identity Evelyn Rae called for a wide range of government related organisations to be taken out of the parade, saying Mardi Gras was run by “crazy lefties”.

LaTrobe University was awarded funding to conduct surveys of the LGBTIQA+ population. While the WA government offered grant for suicide prevention projects. The ABS released a new study showing that Australia has a lot of LGBTIQA+ people.

Ben Dawkins, formerly of Labor, formerly of One Nation.

Ben Dawkins quit One Nation WA to stand as an independent, but the party had already dumped him ahead of the 2025 election.

In the wake of the firebombing of a Synagogue in Melbourne, there were proposals to ban protests from being within 150 metres of places of worship.

One of the teenagers convicted of murder British transgender youth Brianna Ghey appealed the length of their sentence. The appeal was knocked back. The housemate of Kenyan man Edwin Choliba was convicted of his 2023 murder and sentenced to 50 years behind bars.

A man was arrested in the USA for planning a mass shotting targeting LGBTIQA+ communities.

Incoming US President Donald Trump ramped up his anti-trans rhetoric.

A US mayor used a gay slur during a meeting and then claimed he didn’t know the word was a gay slur, saying he was only familiar with its original meaning – a bunch of sticks. Nobody believed he was calling the man a bunch of sticks.

FIFA picked Saudia Arabia for the World Cup. Concern was raised over the rapid rise in HIV cases in Fiji. Alan Jones pleaded not guilty to a stack of alleged assaults.

The BBC published accusations about the couple behind the UK outlet Pink News. Benjamin Cohen and Dr Anthony James denied the accusations.

The UK government announced a permanent ban on the use of puberty blockers to treat gender dysphoria. Liberal leader Libby Mettam said we should follow their lead.

On the Local Front

Perth made it down to the final three for the 2030 Gay Games and Victoria, who dropped out of contention, were still taking swipes at us.

Perth Pride Choir

The Perth Pride Choir held their spectacular end of year concert. We went, we got the T-shirt, now we can’t wait for 2025’s outing.

The company behind The Court Hotel announced their venues would not celebrate Australia Day but quickly backtracked after a backlash.

Health organisation Rocky Bay was questioned over their recruitment process that asked potential employees about their HIV status.

There were more warnings about mpox.

We remembered the contributions of local community member Gary Martin who sadly passed away.

Ash Baroque returned with a new party. Albany Pride announced the theme for their 2025 festival.

In a rant that surprised nobody, religious leader and former tennis great Margaret Court said being transgender is wrong.

Celebrity and Culture

The Village People said from January 2025 any news outlet who declared that their song YMCA is a gay themed tune would face legal action. As its not midnight yet… that song is our number one gay anthem, we think it made us gay when we heard it our youth, at 127 BPM it’s the perfect speed for….

Electric Fields

we chatted to the amazing Electric Fields – who will play the Perth Festival in February. Robbie Williams story came to the big screen.

Sweeney paid tribute to Johanna Piggot. Joe Ransom won the Polari Prize. Billy Porter is heading to London to join the cast of Cabaret. Myf and Joel and not heading to Eurovision in 2025. Madonna announced she was working again with Stuart Price.

Los Bitchos are coming to Perth in January, and Tina Arena will be in town later in the year, as will Cliff Richard. Alok announced a comedy tour.

Ben Whishaw played a gay assassin in Black Doves, good news a second season is one the way! British DJ Fat Tony was allegedly assaulted in a homophobic attack.

We lost actors Oliva Hussey and Linda Lavin, while former US President Jimmy Carter bowed out at 100. Record producer Richard Perry was remembered as the force behind many hits, and Chic singer Alfa Anderson left the dancefloor.