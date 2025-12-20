The Year in Review | January 2025

So much happened in 2025, here’s our look back over all the events of the last 12 months, starting with what happened in January.

There were 2,000 stories published at OUTinPerth this year, and 11% increase since last year. Here’s a recap of some of the big moments.

The Good News

In Minnesota, a school holiday camp for kids living with HIV announced it was closing down because we’ve reached a point where so few children are being born with HIV in the USA.

News and Politics

Former Australian Prime Minister John Howard popped up to say he had no regrets about banning same sex marriage while he was in office.

Social media giant Meta apologised for deleting a while bunch of LGBTIQA+ pages, posts and groups across Australia saying it was a technical glitch, then they changed their rules to say it was okay to label LGBTIQA+ people as mentally ill.

In the run up to the federal election right-wing commentators were urging Liberal leader Peter Dutton to take a strong stance against transgender issues, he didn’t, but Sky News really wanted him too.

In Victoria a group that wanted to hold events for women, but exclude transgender women, was knocked back in their application for an exception from anti-discrimination laws. The Victorian Police pulled out of Midsumma when they were not allowed to march in uniform, while a study found most people were okay with the police being in Pride parades.

In Queensland the recently elected LNP government put the breaks on previously approved changes to gender clinics. Then later int he month an inquiry was launched into a Cairns hospitals treatment of youth with gender dysphoria. The government then announced a state wide ban on new patients under the age of 18 getting puberty blockers or hormone treatments.

The changes in Queensland led to a push for a similar ban at a federal level. Soon Health Minister Mark Butler was announcing a review that would take several years to complete.

In the Northern Territory a new ban was placed on Pride flags in hospitals.



Pressure to change Australian’s blood donation rules remained. A Tasmanian councilor was in the spotlight after he criticised Jonathan Van Ness for wearing a dress. A court heard that accused double murderer Beau Lamarre-Condon would undergo psychological testing.

US President Joe Biden used his final days in office to recognises people who had fought for marriage equality. Anti-gay campaigner Anita Bryant died at the age of 84. Micah Leroy stood up to people who trolled him online for being transgender.

Jan 30 2025: President Donald Trump speaks at a White House press briefing. (Joshua Sukoff / Shutterstock)

Donald Trump took office and began with a declaration that there are only two genders, which was followed by a wave of executive orders declaring a new doctrine in US politics. Concern over transgender people travelling to the USA was raised. Trump then banned transgender people from the military and banned gender affirming care for transgender youth.

Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde used a sermon marking the start of the new Presidency to call out his approach to minority groups. The Trump administrations new policy had ramifications for the global fight against HIV. Scott Bessent was named US Treasury Secretary, making him the highest ever ranked gay person in the USA government (who has been public about their sexuality).

US politician Lauren Boebert was forced to issue an apology after she chased a cis-gendered woman out of a public bathroom under the misapprehension that she might be transgender.

In Chicago, a group of eleven teenagers were arrested for targeting people via the Grindr dating app. While soldiers were in court for stealing Pride flags. Shocking footage of a transgender teenager being stabbed by a gang of youth emerged out of the UK.

Russia continued its crackdown on the LGBTIQA+ communities which saw people ending up in court for wearing pink socks. The Vatican said homosexuality was no longer a barrier to becoming a priest.

WA Premier Roger Cook.

On the Local Front

Living Proud celebrated their 50th birthday. Ash Barogue was throwing some Pig Root parties. Loton Park welcomed tennis players from around the globe.

The countdown to the state election was on and Labor lost star candidate Daniel Morrison-Bird. Then Education Minister Tony Buti brushed off concerns about the level of HIV knowledge among WA teenagers. Labor committed to change surrogacy laws if re-elected, a promise met by December. The Premier labelled the Liberal party the home of “homophobes”, “anti-vaxers” and “anti-Semites” as they began to announce their candidates. Lynn MacLaren announced she’d be standing in Albany.

A labyrinth was installed in the Perth Cultural Centre disrupting the Great Gay Migration from The Court to Connections, its all part of the space’s upgrade. The City of Perth was urged to maintain the Pride Centre in Northbridge.

The Australia Day Honours saw people from all walks of life recognised for their achievements.

The Vivienne.

Culture and Celebrity

We were shocked by the unexpected death of drag star The Vivienne. Comedian Mae Martin surprised us with a career change into music. Orville Peck joined the Broadway cast of Cabaret.

Chappell Roan took out the top spot in Triple J’s Hottest 100. Lorraine James released an EP that was only available for a short period of time. Perfume Genius returned with new music, his album Glory would make many critics end of year lists. We got a long lost track from Tina Turner and Lady Gaga announced her new album’s title – Mayhem.

Fringe World returned with amazing shows from Head First Acrobats, Glenn Wallis, Andy Balloch, Lassu, Dean Misdale, Gravity & Other Myths, Bernie Dieter and the much loved crew of Briefs.

We checked out a new TV series from Miriam Margolyes which saw her exploring New Zealand. The Newsreader returned for its third and final season. Geraldine Hickey headed into the jungle. Homegrown story Invisible Boys came to Stan and Zachary Quinto had a new series Brilliant Minds. The TV show that everyone was soon talking about thought was The White Lotus.

Linda Nolan died, she was part of the pop group The Nolan’s alongside her sisters, filmmaker David Lynch died at the age of 78.

Actor Chloë Grace Moretz and her partner model and photographer Kate Harrison announced their engagement. World class ski jumper Andrzej Stekala come out. We checked out the hot looks at the Palm Springs Film Awards.