The Year in Review | November 2025

November was Pride month in Perth, but we also dropped into Adelaide Pride too. We were obsessed with Celebrity Traitors UK and Big Brother, and headed out to see some great theatre.

On the serious side, there was growing homophobic hate comments in society, and more reports of physical attacks on members of the community. Here’s the news from November.

News and Politics

Shockingly, four people were killed and thirteen injured when a speeding car smashed into a gay bar in Florida. The US Supreme Court declined to listen to a case about banning same-sex marriage. A Boston Hotel settled with a woman they’d thrown out for using the wrong bathroom, when she just a tall lesbian with short hair.

There were murmurs that the International Olympic Committee was considering a blanket ban on transgender athletes. In the UK activists started court cases to stop the police showing support for Pride or LGBTIQA+ communities. Pope Leo XIV invited lots of trans people to lunch.

NSW MP Gareth Ward, who resigned from parliament after being found guilty of two sexual assaults, was sentenced to five years in prison. The NSW Premier was urged to proving funding for LGBTIQA+ Legal services.

Mark Parton became the leader of the Liberals in the ACT. Jess Wilson became leader of the Liberals in Victoria. In New South Wales There was a push for Moira Deeming to be made the Minister for Women in Victoria – it didn’t happen.

South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas.

At the opening of the Better Together Conference in Adelaide South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas reflected on the journey from the decriminalisation of homosexuality 50 years ago. The conference was marred by a podcast controversy.

Hundreds turned out for Adelaide’s Pride run, and the streets were filled with colour for their Pride Parade.

Queensland police investigated an assault on a transgender person in Brisbane. Sky News hosts mocked an LGBTIQA+ themed pubic art work in Melbourne, a local councilor highlighted they were actually demonstrating why murals of this nature are still needed.

Jesse Matheson became the CEO of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras. A NSW man was convicted over trans hate speech.

Ben Small, he’s confident about those cat claims.

Liberal senator Sarah Henderson announced it was time for a “very big fight” on transgender ideology. Colleague Ben Small claimed there were children in Western Australian schools identifying as cats, and he’s sure he’s not spreading an anti-transgender hoax.

Former Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce quit the party, and continued his slow and drawn out courtship with One Nation.

New Zealand banned puberty blockers in the treatment of youth with gender dysphoria. The UK announced it would conduct trials into puberty blocker medication, and criticism came from every direction. While another study showed the medication reduced suicide ideation.

A fire at a New Zealand gay club looked suspicious.

Research showed that Australians were being inundated with false information online. The ABS announced questions about gender and sexuality would definitely be in the 2026 census.

On the Local Front

The Australian Christians party put forward a motion arguing that the state’s standards of care for transgender youth needed to be reviewed. It failed.

There was concern over rapidly escalating online hate directed at people from LGBTIQA+ communities. OUTinPerth’s Leigh Andrew Hill shared his own experience. Minister Hannah Beazley called them out as repugnant at the Crown Pride Luncheon.A few days later she launched the LGBTIQA+ Inclusion Strategy.

Perth’s new Lord Mayor Bruce Reynolds was enthused about the Gay Games coming to Perth in 2030. Rainbow Families celebrated as Perth’s PrideFest began. A moment of remembrance was added to this year’s festival.

Rainbow Labor threatened to pull out of the Pride Parade over the rules about political messaging, but changed their mind and entered a float celebrating Senator Louise Pratt‘s career.

Pride Drinks celebrated a decade of bi-monthly gatherings. Trans Day Remembrance was observed. Jeb Brown rapped at the Opening Party, we headed to Walken Wirin, sports champions were celebrated, and we lined up for the Pride Run.

The local community reached into the pockets to help Marc Highett, who after taking part in his 37th Pride Parade, started treatment for cancer. So far $12,000 has been raised.

A Japanese student appeared in a Perth court after being apprehended by a vigilante operation. Tsuyoshi Tanaka, 31, of Riverton allegedly sent a series of sexualised text messages on Snapchat before going to meet, what he believed to be, a fourteen year old boy.

Culture and Celebrity

Stage star Toni Lamond died aged 93, radio host John Laws died aged 90. Playwright Tom Stoppard passed away at 88, and actor Udo Kier left us at 81.

Singer Roisin Murphy went off on an anti-transgender rant and then headed off to a rally in London. So much for her vow to stop talking about transgender people. Author Armistead Maupin pleased with people to strive for trans inclusion.

Thundercat delivered a camp take on a Diana Ross classic, they’ve even played it on indie station RTRFM. Kylie announced she was updating her Christmas album with some new tunes. Madonna released some rare tracks from her Confessions on a Dance Floor record to mark it’s 20th anniversary, and lost tunes from Bedtime Stories also arrived.

There was new music from Robyn, Cavetown, Mika, Orville Peck, and many more.

Tivoli Lovely by Stephen Health Photography.

We found out a sequel to Red, White and Royal Blue was in the works. Eddie Izzard announced she was bringing her Hamlet show to Australia. The WAAPA musical Tivoli Lovely was staged for the first time, Mark Storen was the best Santa ever, and new theatre talent shone with Final Two.

Belinda Carlisle announced her final ever Australian tour would take place in 2027, hold on, we’ve got to make it through 2026 first.

We were obsessed with the Celebrity Traitors UK, so much that we’ve now watched the other UKs series and eagerly await the new series in January and the Australian take coming in 2026. The English Teacher was cancelled after two seasons.

This short film captured our hearts, and it was just the trailer. We found out Deadlock was returning. Our hearts went out to Googlebox star Tim who shared he was undergoing treatment for cancer. Ice Hockey gay drama Heated Rivalry arrived.

We were locked in to Big Brother, and watched as each housemate left, we were captivated by each twist and turn, surprise, mystery, and fish fantasy.