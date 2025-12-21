The Year in Review | March 2025

March was all about politics with the state election taking place and the federal election ramping up. Take a look through all the things that happened in news, politics, local events plus culture and celebrity.

So much happening in March.

David Polson.

News and Politics

HIV campaigner David Polson was remembered at a state memorial in NSW.



Amnesty International condemned Indonesia for flogging two gay men after they were caught having consensual sex. A US politician who promoted anti-trans legislation was arrested for soliciting a minor.

South Australia became the latest jurisdiction to put forward laws about blood testing for HIV that completely ignored medical science. Tasmania put forward a redress scheme for historical homosexual and cross-dressing convictions. Also in Tasmania a transgender memorial was vandalised.

Police in NSW added more changed in the case against broadcaster Alan Jones who allegedly assaulted several men in years gone by.

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson said she keep pushing for a parliamentary inquiry into transgender medical treatment despite parliament knocking her back time and time again. NSW MPs Mark Latham and Alex Greenwich headed into court again. Former NSW Liberal MP Rory Amon was in court on alleged child sex offences.

Senator Louise Pratt delivered her final speech in parliament and came dressed as the lesbian flag.

The federal election campaign got underway with Just.Equal delivering a report card on the government’s performance. Clive Palmer’s Trumpet of Patriot ads about gender were criticised, Sky News said they loved them, then Clive admitted he’d got sex and gender confused. Senator Ralph Babet, from Clive’s previous political party, went on a rant about the sky being blue.

Peter Dutton apologised for using a gay slur on the hustings, Labor apologised for using a racist meme.

All that happened before the election had officially been called.

Hungary banned Pride events, Sky News welcomed the decision. Russia tennis champion Daria Kasatkina announced she would play for Australia in the future.

Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon voiced her support for trans rights. Soccer star Josh Cavallo highlighted the ongoing homophobia in the sport. Protesters targeted King Charles over all those homophonic laws across the Commonwealth.

A researcher claimed that pronouns in signatures were leading to climate emergency deaths… okay we’d completely forgotten about this – is it the dumbest thing we’ve reported on this year? Look there still nine months of updates- so there could be something more ridiculous to come yet.

Thomas Brough

On the Local Front

As the contest for the state election heated up controversial Albany candidate Dr Thomas Brough called for a rethink on the state’s abortion laws, leaving Liberal leader Libby Mettam to put out a statement clarifying the party didn’t have any plans to tackle the topic. Premier Roger Cook labeled Brough’s views “extreme” and said he didn’t really represent Albany.

Things got fiery when Labor’s John Carey and Liberal Basil Zempilas debated each other on ABC Radio, Thomas Brough came up in the conversation.

Dr Brian Walker from Legalise Cannabis WA reflected on three years in parliament, telling us that while cannabis had not yet been legalised, he’d learned a lot.

Just.Equal delivered their score card on the government’s performance after two terms in office. LGBTIQA+ advocates suggested maybe the government could do something about waiting times for gender clinics during their third term.

When the polls opened The Greens were hopefully of an election come back and by the times the counting was done there wishes had come true, the Liberals improved their position but fell well short of victory, and Roger Cook took the prize.

Basil Zempilas made the move from local government to state parliament, immediately triggering leadership speculation. Soon after Libby Mettam quit the leadership position, paving the way for the era of Zempilas.

People in Albany had a long wait to find out who their representative would be in the three way contest between Labor, Liberals, The Nationals. Across the state there were several seats that took a while to work out the winner. Scott Leary from The Nationals was declared the winner in Albany.

Libby Mettam looked back and admitted that Brough guy in Albany was a bit of a distraction. There were calls for Zempilas to maintain the party’s policy against affirming care for transgender youth, we’re still waiting to hear back on that one.

After the election it was announced that Labor would give 2.25million funding to LGBTIQA+ groups, leaving people wondering why the announcement wasn’t made before the election and where the money would go. Former Pride WA President Daniel Smith became Roger Cook’s Chief of Staff.

The dates for the Pride Festival, including the parade and Fair Day, were announced eight months before the event, but some people still complained they didn’t get enough notice when November rolled around.

Six Perth teenagers accused of luring gay men via dating apps and bashing them were given a raft of extra charges. Protestors in Perth held a giant ‘Transphobia Kills‘ banner over the freeway.

Celebrity and Culture

Singer Angie Stone tragically died in a car accident. In the 1990s Stone was in a relationship with singer D’Angelo, and she has writing credits on his acclaimed albums. D’Angelo would pass way in October from pancreatic cancer.

We also lost Steadman Pearson from 80s British band 5 Star, and we learned that The Vivienne‘s death was a ketamine overdose, and The Thorn Birds actor Richard Chamberlain died aged 90.

Musician Nils Frahm delivered a memorable show at Perth Festival. Gemma Farrell become the Artistic Director of the WA Youth Jazz Orchestra. We saw the epic play August Osage County.

The musical Smash made it to Broadway, it as based on the TV series. The show closed on June 22, 2025 after 32 preview performances and 84 regular performances.

Holden Sheppard.

Holden Sheppard won a big arts prize, and revealed a sequel to his novel Invisible Boys was in the works. Hamish MacDonald put his foot down over homophobic comments. Dylan Mulvaney shared her new book. Patrick Lenton showed us the cover to his debut novel.

Hollywood’s big night The Oscars handed out the golden trophies. Afterwards Elton John held his annual AIDS fundraiser party. Alan Cuming said he’s stopped getting upset when people forget he’s bisexual.

We got our first look at new TV show Mid-Century Modern, when it arrived we never made it past three episodes, the show was later cancelled. Freddie Fox signed up for an episode of Doctor Who. We were blown away by Adolescence.

Slowly we got to know all the Eurovision entries, Malta’s entry Serving Kant was rejected.

Chappen Roan delivered new music with The Giver. David Archuleta came back with a hot tune and a sexy dance. Lizzo released new music that kind of sunk without a trace. Lil Ns X put out new music which sunk without a trace. ABBA’s Mama Mia marked its 50th anniversary, they just don’t make them like they used to.