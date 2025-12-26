The Year in Review | July 2025

As we entered the second half of the year news from the USA continued to be almost daily news about LGBTIQA+ rights being removed Australian politicians were generating lots of headlines too.

Take a look at everything that happened in July 2025.

News and Politics

Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart died at the age of 90, He once said he would kill any gay man who looked at him romantically, later explaining his words saying he meant more a figurative murder than an actual one.

Two teenagers were shot outside New York’s famous Stonewall Inn after the city’s annual Pride celebrations. A Catholic school teacher in New Orleans was fired after he was outed by his husband’s obituary. A preacher in Indianapolis called for the US government to introduce the death penalty for homosexuaity.

George Santos.

Former Republican congressman George Santos was given a seven year jail sentence for fraud. He would serve only as tiny portion of this term before being released by President Trump.

The United Nations opted to keep their expert on LGBTIQA+ rights. New Pope Leo XIV reportedly was in favour of following former Pope Francis’s approach on allowing blessings of same-sex marriages. HIV experts sounded the alarm over recent funding cuts.

UK political leader Nigel Farage said he believed same-sex marriage was wrong. A Christian woman in London launched a court case over a street crossing in the colours of the transgender flag. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said the UK should not allow immigrants from countries that criminalise homosexuality, it was highlighted that while she was born in the united Kingdom her family came from Nigeria.

In Manchester man was convicted over multiple sexual assaults that occurred around the city’s gay village of Canal Street.

A study found that Pride flags make LGBTIQA+ people feel safer.

In India a plane crashed killing 245 people, with just one person surviving. Among the victims was married couple Fiongal and Jamie Greenlaw-Meek. Fionagal’s family had further distress when they realised the body sent back the UK for his funeral was somebody else.

Veteran LGBTIQA+ rights campaigner Peter Tatchell called on the UK government to “stop dithering” over conversion therapy bans. The Church of England paid a big settlement amount in a case where a gay man had been subjected to exorcism.

In the USA the Trump administration ordered the removal of all non-traditional street crossings including rainbow crossings. References to bisexual people were were removed from the website of The Stonewall Memorial under orders from the administration. Trump threatened to remove Rosie O’Donnell’s citizenship.

Andry Hernandez, the Venezuelan man who had legally sought asylum in the USA but swept up in the Trump administration’s mass deportations and sent to a prison in El Salvador was released, and sent back to Venezuela.



Tennis legend Billie Jean King called for people to have more empathy when discussing the issue of people who are transgender participating in sport. Former US President Barack Obama said young men should aim to include LGBTIQA+ people in their friendship groups.

There were encouraging results from trials into long-lasting PrEP treatment. Malaysia police raided a HIV education outreach event, leading to local politicians to call for an inquiry into their actions. Three people were convicted of pornography offences.

A tribunal found that moves by Australia’s E-Safety Commissioner to remove negative posts about transgender health advocate Teddy Cook were not justified. Melbourne venue The Laird and local business Eagle Leather were targeted with graffiti. Education Minister Jason Clare was urged to consider tackling the growing level of gay-hate vias the education system.

Moira Deeming.

Victoria began an inquiry into cults and MP Moira Deeming defended her publication of a guide that encouraged people to report transgender ideology to the inquiry. Deeming argued that her guide did not suggest how people should answer the questions asked by the inquiry, rather provided examples of people could answer the inquiry, and there was no suggestion that the examples were suggestions.

The Rockcliff Liberal government was returned in Tasmania’s state election, and local advocates were hopeful of law reform following.

There were protests in Queensland over Health Minister Tim Nicholls decision to ban access to puberty blockers and cross sex hormones for youth experiencing gender dysphoria.

New rules on blood donations came into effect. WA MP Stuart Aubrey led the way. A rare strain of Mpox was detected in Queensland.

NSW MP Mark Latham was accused of abuse by his former partner. They later settled their dispute out of court. Latham strongly denied all the allegations.

The case of Beau Lamarre-Condon, the police officer who allegedly murdered Sydney couple Jesse Baird and Luke Davies, was delayed again when his legal team withdrew. Liberal MP Gareth Ward was convicted over two counts of sexual assault.

Pride WA began a series of community consultations following on from signage controversies at the 2024 parade and festival.

On the Local Front

Busselton Councilor Richard Beecroft called for the city to defund the local Pride Festival. The idea did not get support from his council colleagues.

Ari shared with us his experiences of being homeless. West Coast Eagle Jack Graham was suspended over his use of a gay slur. So was Sydney Swans player Riak Andrew.

Local man Ian Douglas Snelson was jailed over sickening child abuse materials.

West Oz leather launched.

Amusingly OUTinPerth editor Graeme Watson shared his account of actually managing to read the book of the month for the Queer Book Club. Perth Pride Choir announced they’d be hosting a massive event in 2026 the Out and Loud Festival.

Cleo Laine performing at Playa Vista Los Angeles in 2007, photographed by Michael Cohn, published via a Creative Commons License CC BY-SA 2.0, Cropped.

Culture and Celebrity

Acclaimed poet Andrea Gibson died aged 49. Australian actor Julian McMahon died aged 56. Jazz singer Cleo Laine died aged 97.

Boy George shared new music from a new album that could only be bought physically. G-Flip announced their new album. Sam Smith has a powerful new tune. We were listening to Kae Tempest and Skuzland. Jebediah announced they would celebrate 30 years of making music together. Madonna topped the iTunes chart with a lost track from the 90s.

People of a certain age felt the passage of time as we marked 40 years since Live Aid, and four decades since Madonna released Into the Groove.

Alan Cumming.

Alan Cumming was a guest host of Jimmy Kimmel Live and voiced his support for people who are transgender. British actor Tamzin Outhwaite was also great ally.

After decades of spinning tunes on RTRFM’s Full Frequency program local DJ legend Dart hung up his headphones.

Ethel Cain apologised for historical social media posts that were racist ahead of releasing her second album. Bridgerton star Luke Newton was cast to play fashion designer Lee Alexander McQueen.

The brilliant Bangarra Dance Theatre came to Perth. Steven Oliver chatted to us about new show Big Backyard Quiz which was filmed in Perth. We caught up with Rhonda Burchmore. Long running TV show Queer Eye announced it was ending.

Natalie Jenkins joined Yirra Yaakin Theatre Company as their General Manager. The Revelation Perth International Film Festival delivered a stack of intriguing and challenging films, including one about Genesis P’orridge. Cinnefest Oz announced the four films in contention for their 2025 prize.

The show Plied and Prejudice opened and ran for months, and we headed to Crown for Beauty and the Beast.