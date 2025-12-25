The Year in Review | June 2025

A lot happened in May, Buddapest had a huge Pride parade despite government attempts to shit it down, the Trump administration continued implementing its anti-LGBTIQA+ agenda, and Australian politics had a lot going on too.

Heaps of new music arrived, big moments happened in film and television and we headed to the theatre and ballet. Check out all the news from June 2025.

- Advertisement -

US Vice President JD Vance.

News and Politics

A report from IGLA World showed how anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation around thew world was effecting different communities. A study from the Pew Research Centre showed that over the last two decades gay, lesbian and bisexual people were feeling more accepted in the USA.

News broke the Trump administration was planning to rename the ship named in honour of gay politician Harvey Milk. Florida governor Ron De Santis was critised for speaking about the Pulse masacre but failing to mention it was a LGBTIQA+ venue. Vice President J.D. Vance joined BlueSky and became the most blocked person on the platform. The administration also pulled funding from a LGBTIQA+ suicide prevention program.

NATO General Secretary Mark Rutte denied calling UIS President Donald Trump “Daddy”.

In Malaysia a sexual health forum was called off after organisers received death threats. In Indonesia two men were arrested for running a LGBTIQA+ focused Facebook group.

International health experts flagged that the rates of STIs are increasing. It was announced that AIDS 2026 will be in Brazil. Australian HIV researchers announced a significant breakthrough.

Boxing bosses said Imane Khelif could not participate in the World Championship until she underwent DNA based biological testing.

In Budapest, where the country’s government was trying to ban Pride parades, the mayor of the city gave the greenlight. Then the police gave permission for a far right group to march at the same time. Thousands turned up, and over 50 were arrested.

In Singapore thousands gathered for the annual Pink Dot celebrations.

Hundreds of Australians were recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours.

As Tasmanians headed back to the polls conversion therapy bans were on the the agenda. A Liberal MP opposed to the current treatment approach for transgender youth was urged to meet with them and their families.

A study showed more Australians identify as gay, lesbian and bisexual.

In NSW MP Liberal Gareth Ward faced court over charges he’d sexually assaulted two men. Two other state MPs, Mark Latham and Alex Greenwich, faced off over a vilification complaint.

John Pesutto.

Victorian former Liberal leader John Pesutto, having lost a defamation case and facing huge legal costs, looked like he was going to have to be declared bankrupt, which would have caused him to leave parliament and force a by-election for his inner-city seat.

MP Moira Deeming, who Pesutto lost the defamation case to, reportedly offered a deal to save him – but it was rejected and referred to the corruption watchdog. Eventually the party bailed him out.

A 19-year-old Victorian man was sentenced over a series of attacked where he lured victims using the dating app Grindr. Pride flags in Tasmania were vandalised. Long awaited changed to blood donation rules were announced, and conservative group Family Voice Australia voiced opposition.

Former TV host Sam Newman went off on a rant on his podcast that was labeled racist and homophobic. Media Watch called out journalist on reports of a transgender teen participating in a sporting event. British football team Tottenham Hotspur were fined over fans homophobic chants.

On the Local Front

Just weeks after the federal election results came through, Western Australian Greens senator Dorinda Cox announced she was defecting to Labor. Labor hailed her as Western Australia’s first Indigenous senator, forgetting their own former senator Patrick Dodson. Nick McKim took over as The Greens LGBTIQA+ issues spokesperson.

Five Western Australian teenagers were jailed after they were found guilty of assaults of gay men they lured through the dating app Grindr. A 21-year-old Perth man was jailed over the murder of Patrik Weiss.

There were calls to bring back the Safe Schools program to combat homophobia. The Church and State Conference came to Perth and called for sex education in schools to be wound back.

Research showed that more than a quarter of young Australians failed to identify controlling behaviour in relationships. A new campaign highlighted the cases of people who were long term missing people in Western Australia, including Rigby Fielding a member of our local LGBTIQ+ community.

The WA government announced a $1million grants program for LGBTIQA+ community groups. Chuckie Raven won the 2025 Fogarty Literary Award. Jeb Brown became Mr Australian Bear. At the Revelation Film Festival a short film celebrated Connections Nightclub.

The Australian Christian Lobby questioned why the WA government was tackling conversion therapy but allowing clairvoyants.

Conan Gray photographed by Matthew Campbell.

Culture and Celebrity

King of the Hill actor Jonathan Joss was killed in a what has been labeled an alleged gay hate crime. Literary sensation Edmund White died aged 85. Sly Stone died aged 82.

Dyan Tai teamed up with Lupa J for King Queen Supreme. Philip La Rosa, G Flip and Sally Rainbow shared new music. Kate Nash released her bold song GERMS. Madonna shared an remix album Veronica Electronica which she’d originally planned for release in the late 90s. Belinda Carlisle shared her first album in decades.

Conan Grey began releasing a series of music videos detailing a gay love story, while Betty Who put out a tracked called Sweat. Later in the year Melanie C would also release a track named Sweat, this is calling out for a mash up. Boy George made an album you could only get on physical release – no streaming.

Korbi lost his shirt in the club, there’s been no updates on whether he found it.

Actor Ryan Philippe reflected on his breakout role in the US soap opera One Life to Live where he played a gay teenager. Jussie Smollett settled his hoax crime fiasco with a $60,000 donation to a charity. Stephen Fry reflected on a decade of marriage to Elliot Spencer.

Adult film star Austin Wolf pleased guilty to a series of child sex charges. Christian singer Michael Tait was accused of sexual asault. Motivation speaker Jillian Michaels said Pride had gone too far.

A-ha singer Morten Harket shared he’d been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Katy Perry popped up at Poof Doof. Actor Tim Pocock shared his conversion therapy experiences in his memoir. Heartstopper actor Joe Locke said he hoped to play a role one day that was not a gay twink.

Doctor Who ended with a surprise.

Long running UK sci-fi show Doctor Who came to an end with the shows long term future in doubt. It had an ending nobody saw coming. We got our first look at Jennifer Lopez in the film adaptation of the musical Kiss of the Spiderwoman – the film sank without a trace when released.

Downton Abbey came to an end with the third film continuing the story of the long running TV series. We got our first look at Spanish series Olympo. The final episode of The Project went to air.



Olly Alexander signed up for a UK production of The Importance of Being Earnest, taking over from Ncuti Gatwa. Cole Escola won a Tony Award for Oh Mary! Underwear brand Andrew Christian announced they were closing down. Reuben Kaye became director of the Adelaide Cabaret Festival.

We headed to the theatre for a classic Agatha Christie mystery. We headed to the ballet and followed thew White Rabbit. In New York stars stripped off for Broadway Bares.