The Year in Review: March 2024

There’s also Eurovision excitement, queer sci-fi and pop tunes galore.

News and Politics

At the start of the month the world was reeling from the alleged murders of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies in Sydney. The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras announced there would be a moment of silence for the couple.

Police clashed with protesters who were calling for them to be excluded from marching in the Mardi Gras.

Initially Mardi Gras organisers asked the police not to march in the event, given that the couple were allegedly killed by a serving NSW police officer. They later relented and allowed police to march in branded polo shirts rather than their uniforms. PM Anthony Albanese welcomed the decision.

City of Albany councillor and Liberal party candidate Dr Thomas Brough.

Albany councillor Thomas Brough made national headlines when he claimed the plus symbol in LGBTIQA+ stood for acceptance of “minor attracted people”, he later apologised, then repeated the claim, then said it was the views of constituents, then later said they were his own views. Liberal leader Libby Mettam said his comments were “bizarre”. Local members picked him to be the Liberal party’s candidate at the 2025 state election, and by the end of the year Mettam was denying she was avoiding him.

Anti-transgender campaigner and former comedy writer Graham Lineham complained that the Australian government were dragging their feet on granting him a visa, he eventually was let into the country.

South Australian senator Alex Antic pushed again for a national inquiry into transgender healthcare, it was knocked back again, he was not happy. Researchers from Perth’s Gender Clinic showed there was a low rate of regret amongst young people who transition gender.

North Melbourne coach Alistair Clarkson was caught using a gay slur and was fined $20,000 by the AFL integrity body.

Victoria Liberal leader John Pesutto said he would defend a defamation action from Moira Deeming. The court sat for a month in October and November, and when the judgement came down in December Pesutto was ordered to pay $300,000 in damages.

The ABC settled a defamation claim from activist Kellie-Jay Keen.

In Denmark a trial began over the shooting at a bar the night before Copenhagen’s 2022 Pride Parade.

Singaporean Drag Queen Kira Moon was allegedly assaulted.

New South Wales banned conversion therapy practices, following in the footsteps of the ACT, Victoria and Queensland. There was concern WA would become a haven for the practice. Paging Roger Cook…

The UK announced a ban on puberty blockers in the treatment of transgender youth. Pauline Hanson called for a similar inquiry in Australia. It failed.

Anthony Albanese announced he might shelve plans for a religious discrimination law, the issue had been bounced about since 2017. Rights groups pleaded for the government to take action on discrimination against students and teachers at religious based schools.

Three people were arrested in New Zealand for destroying a rainbow crossing. US President Joe Biden was criticised for recognising Trans Day of Visibility when it fell on Good Friday.

Ghana made illegal to identify as being LGBTIQA+ or form any supportive community group. The country’s president said he wouldn’t sign it until the court ruled it was constitutionally valid.

The USA knocked back a visit from Ugandan MP Sarah Achieng Opendi , who had previously advocated for gay prisoners to be castrated. The International AIDS Society raised concern about the growing number of anti-gay laws in African nations.

A Malaysia tour promoter announced they would sue British Band The 1975 for $2million in damages. In 2023 the band were kicked off stage for showing a same sex kiss.

Holly Valance

Holly Valance, former Neighbours star and sultry singer, reappeared to voice her support for conservative politics. Vallance said she hated that Australian youth were taught about sexuality. Laurence Fox couldn’t run for Mayor London because of a paperwork error.

Former Irish PM Leo Varadkar announced his retirement from politics. Greens MP Janet Rice delivered her valedictorian speech.

The Northern Territory’s Attorney General Brent Potter apologised for homophobic and misogynistic comments he made on social media in his youth.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong married partner Sophie Allouache. Tim Wilson announced his plans for a political comeback. City of Hobart councillor Louise Elliot’s plans to move to state politics fell flat.

On the Local Front

Maylands MLA Lisa Baker added her name to the growing list of WA politicians retiring at the 2025 state election.

The Garrick Theatre staged a Terrance McNally play. Footballer Dani Laidley and politician Stuart Aubery shared their stories on Fran Kelly’s podcast. Kimberly Blak Pride was announced.

Pride WA announced the theme for the PrideFEST. Ginava’s Messy Friends made their mark in Adelaide.

Karl Langdon and Steve Mills.

6PR Breakfast hosts Karl Langdon and Steve Mills said there were kids in WA schools identifying as cats. It’s a well-established anti-trans urban myth.

Ben Dawkins, the MLC who was dumped by Labor and then embraced by One Nation (who would then go on to dump him from preselection before the year was out) put forward an anti-transgender motion in the state parliament. Nobody supported his motion and fellow MP’s roasted him for his comments.



Professor Kingsley Dixon tragically lost his house and beautiful garden in a bushfire.

Culture and Celebrity

Australia’s Eurovision contender was revealed with Electric Fields heading to Sweden. The UK announced they’d recruited Olly Alexander to be their representative, and he faced calls to pull out of the competition over Israel’s inclusion.

Kylie Minogue was a surprise guest at Madonna’s Los Angeles show. Madonna also announced her tour would end with a massive show in Rio.



Judas Priest singer Rob Halford reflected on coming out. Elton John threw his annual Oscar’s party. Beverly Knight said she was cancelled earlier in her career for voicing support for LGBTIQA+ people.

Ruva Ngwenya chatted to us about the challenge of playing the legendary Tina Turner in the musical about the late singer.

Angelique Kidjo.

Angelique Kidjo delivered a sensational show for Perth Festival, as did Sampha the Great, and Sampa. Gladys Knight toured for the last time.

PNAU made music for potato chips. June Jones had fresh sounds too. Dean Misdale covered a Prince-penned classic.

I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here returned with new host Robert Irwin, later in the year we bumped into Robert in the lift of our Sydney hotel, and we can confirm that he is very handsome, charming, and much taller than expected. Khanh Ong, Ellie Cole and Stephen K Amos waved the Pride flag in this year’s competition.

Julianne Moore and Nicholas Galitzine signed up for Mary and George. Drag Race Down Under opted for Michelle Visage over RuPaul. We got our first look at the TV series Invisible Boys – so much anticipation.

Mirian Margolyes headed off on a documentary series around Australia. Everyone got excited about Ncuti Gatwa in Doctor Who. news broke that Olivia Colman would not be in Season 3 of Heartstopper.

Patrick Lenton chatted about his new Nonsense project. David Marr won The Indie Book Award.