The Year in Review: October 2024

October 2024 saw the WA Liberals announce they’d wind back some elements of the recently passed changes to the Births, Deaths and Marriages Bill if elected to government in 2025.

There was also vias being blocked, comedians you’ve never heard of being cancelled, TV hosts for calling for teachers to be put under surveillance, and more news about attacks via Grindr.

We also got to know Mr Bear Perth Jeb Brown, celebrated 30 years of the Freedom Centre, headed to Proud Awards and Rainbow Futures got some good news. Continue on in our review of 2024 with all the news and events from October.

News and Politics

WA Police were confident there were more victims of recent attacks on gay men via Grindr and asked the come to forward. Victorian police shared details of the men arrested in their state over similar crimes.

The WA government announced a new youth strategy.

WA Liberal leader Libby Mettam.

Liberal leader Libby Mettam said if elected to government in 2025 she’d wind back the recently passed reforms to gender laws but would not bring back the WA Gender Recognition Board. Critics said she was catering to the fringe and being closed minded.

The LNP won the Queensland state election and David Crisafulli became the new premier, former Morrison government minister Amanda Stoker made the transition to state politics. A Queensland man claimed a gay bar asked him to leave for wearing a Trump cap.

Kellie-Jay Keen couldn’t make it to CPAC because the Australian Department of Immigration didn’t grant her a visa on time. Later in the month she said she didn’t care if people call her “anti-trans”.

The government knocked back a visa for Candace Owens. “Australia’s national interest is best served when Candace Owens is somewhere else.” said Immigration Minister Tony Burke said. She is now taking the government to court over the decision.

James Morrow, Rita Panahi and Rowan Dean from Sky News voiced support for teachers being under surveillance in classrooms.

Sky News hosts voiced their support for teachers to be filmed and parents being able to log in to classrooms to monitor what their children are being taught.

Comedian Biddie O’Laughlin said she’d been cancelled, and nobody would let her tell her jokes about people who are transgender.

Family Voice Australia thanked Toyota Australia for distancing themselves from LGBTIQA+ events, even though they hadn’t really.

The Classification Review Board were order to re-access the book Gender Queer.

Giggle for Girls announced they would appeal their recent court loss against transgender woman Roxanne Tickle.

Long term critic of LGBTIQA+ communities Joe DeBruyn showed he could clear a room faster than an DJ putting on some polka music in a club. The incident also set The Australia’s Greg Sheridan off on a tirade.

Melbourne man Andrew Truman was killed in the city centre to the shock of friends and family. Finland’s trailblazing hockey player Janne Puhakka was allegedly shot and killed by his husband just weeks after their relationship came to an end.

The shortage of PrEP medication improved. Cases of Mpox in NSW grew, and people were in WA were urged to get a vaccination.

Athlete Linday Walter shared her experience of being accosted by the bathroom police.

New Zealand released the results of their census that counted sexuality and gender info for the first time.

British newspapers proclaimed there a child in Scotland who identified as a wolf. Research from the UK showed 56 per cent of same sex couples were afraid of holding hands in public. In Bristol police investigated a homophobic attack.

A whole bunch of people got arrested in Malaysia for dressing in women’s clothing during a charity fun run.

The USA upgraded the discharge status of hundreds of personnel who were dismissed over their sexuality, the status change will allow them to access additional benefits.

Italy banned its citizens from heading overseas for surrogacy services. Russia continued raided gay clubs.

On the Local Front

The Proud Awards were filled with glamour, Jeb Brown was named the Best Bear in Town, and we celebrated 30 years of the Freedom Centre.

Rainbow Futures were named the peak body for LGBTIQA+ communities, but quickly had to defend their organisational structure after concern was raised. They were also accused of being a Labor Cheer Squad.



Fremantle celebrated the AFLW Pride round. While Richmond player Kate Dempsey faced a torrent of homophobic abuse.

Pride in Resources members took a big plunge. Pride WA signed a new sponsorship deal with Rio Tinto. Over at Fortescue Energy their questions about their CEO’s links to a religious group.

The Court Hotel announced Alyssa Edwards would be headlining their Pride celebrations after Keiynan Lonsdale pulled out.

An Albany court heard accusations that a LGBTIQA+ activist allegedly assaulted the leader of the Keep Albany Safe lobby group.

Basil Zempilas asked why some international artists left Perth off their itineraries, and what the state government was doing about it.

Celebrity and Culture

Trentmoller announced an Australian tour. As did Brand New Heavies, Tyler the Creator, New Order, PJ Harvey, Cyndi Lauper, Graham Norton, Tony Hadley and Fat Boy Slim. Matt Lucas shared that he’d be heading down under for the Les Misérables Arena Spectacular.

We chatted to Mashed N Kutcher. Met the queens of Drag Race Down Under. ABBA’s Gimme Gimme Gimme turned 40. Kit Genesis and Robert Baxter shared new music.

Sade returned with a beautiful track dedicated to her transgender son. The Mother Moster Lady Gaga returned. The Scissor Sisters announced a comeback without Anna Matronic.

Rufus Waiwright plays Fremantle Arts Centre in January.

Rufus Wainwright said he was mortified to discover Donald Trump was using his music at campaign rallies. His Australian tour will be in Perth in January.

Joel Bray returned with theatre show Homo Pentecostus.

Bronski Beat continued celebrating the 40th anniversary of their Age of Consent album with Why, a mini documentary celebrating gay rights trailblazers.



Comedian Joel Creasey announced his engagement. Patricia Karvelas announced she’d have a new role at the ABC in 2025.

Lennie James appeared in the new British drama Mr Loverman, about a married man who keeps his gay lover a secret for decades.

Musical theatre star Gavin Creel died at just 48. Madonna’s younger brother Christopher Ciccone passed away after a battle with cancer. Tragedy struck One Direction singer Liam Payne, Film maker Paul Morrissey, actor Terri Garr and South Pacific star Mitzi Gaynor died.