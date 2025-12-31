The Year in Review | December 2025

We’ve reached the end of our journey through 2025 and those these stories were just from the last month, some of them feel like a lifetime ago.

From the Bondi terrorist attack to continued restrictions on transgender health care, crimes around the world involving dating app Grindr, and mass arrests of people suspected of being LGBTIQA+, there was a lot of negative news.

- Advertisement -

But on the positive side Connections was 50 years old, Perth’s pride parade shone, and the Surrogacy legislation in WA became law. See all the stories from December.

News and Politics

Malaysian police arrested hundreds of men at a sauna which they claimed was a venue for gay sexual activity, the local LGBTIQA+ community rallied together and every single case was thrown out of court, leading to a prominent activist to note they’d just created the countries first Pride parade.

The World Cup is heading to Canada, USA and Mexico in 2026, a Pride round will played in Seattle, the two teams drawn from the match Egypt and Iran both criminalise homosexuality. There is pressure of FIFA to keep the Pride round in place.

Tyler Robinson, the man accused of killing Charlie Kirk, appeared in person in court for the first time. Donald Trump welcomed the news that the Kennedy Center would be renamed the Trump Kennedy Center.

The Trump administration announced it would cut funding to limit the availability of gender affirming care. New Zealand’s ban on puberty blockers for the treatment of gender dysphoria was put on hold by the country’s High Court. Queensland announced its ban would be extended until 2031, and the Northern Territory announced it would be making a similar move.

Three young men in New Zealand avoided jail time over an assault arranged through the dating app Grindr. While in the UK two men were jailed over burglaries set up over the same app.

The Albanese government was encouraged to establish a federal minister for mental health who sits in cabinet, and was accused of double-standards when it comes to LGBTIQA+ rights.

After months of umming and awing former Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce joined One Nation.

Binary CEO Kirralie Smith was fined $95,000 after a court found she’d vilified two transgender hockey players.

The Victorian government introduced a bill to provide greater protections for people who are intersex. Victorian police announced they would not march in the 2026 Pride Parade, and there was announced that pill testing would also be available at Midsumma. Tasmania led the way on hate speech protections.

South Australian Liberal leader Vincent Tazia quit, the fourth opposition leader to step down in almost as many weeks.

ON World AIDS Day the challenges of global funding cuts were highlighted. Locally HIV Heroes were highlighted and there was a call to leave nobody behind.

Matt Lucas and Cynthia Erivo were among the famous faces listed in the King’s New Year Honours.

Leading LGBTIQA+ organisations voiced solidarity with Australia’s Jewish communities in the wake of the terrorist attack in Bondi. There were also calls for the government to ensure that responses to the tragedy protected all minority groups.

If there was a Dinosaur of the Year award, Sky News host Rowan Dean would surely be a shoo-in, earlier his month he criticised Foreign Minister Penny Wong for wearing trousers to the Prime Minister’s wedding.

On the Local Front

The PrideFEST came to a climax, we headed down to see Miami Horror play Pride Live. Then the parade took over the streets of Northbridge.

The Pride AGM ran for a 5 hours, we’ve asked WestPride archives to check if this is a record. GRAI announced five new life members.

Connections Nightclub marked its 50th birthday with a fabulous night. We chatted to Mr Bear Perth.

In the Legislative Council the debate over the Surrogacy Bill dragged on. The Bill passed the upper house and was sent back to the Legislation Assembly for final passage. Our community celebrated a long campaign for change.

A light was shone on intimate partner violence in the LGBTIQA+ communities. Curtin University announced some big research it would be undertaking into anal cancer.

RAINBOWLers first December meeting was washed out, but we hit the green a week later.

Police are on the hunt for a sticker bandit in Subiaco.

Culture and Celebrity

The numbers in the Big Brother house were dwindling, but we were completely hooked. Vinnie’s eviction was harsh but hilarious, and we wished it wasn’t such a short season, day by day the housemates disappeared until Coco was crowned the winner. Runner-up Emily from WA was never seen, maybe she’s still in there…

Heated Rivalry got everyone’s attention. The show got a second season announcement before the first even fishing airing. Each week the tension grew.

Adult film star Scott Finn died at the aged of 27, and just a few days later news came that Blake Mitchell had been killed in a motorcycle accident. The world was shocked when film director Rob Reiner and his wife were killed in their Los Angeles home allegedly by their son. Influential German filmmaker Rosa von Praunheim died aged 83, screen star Brigitte Bardot died aged 91, and many were surprised to discover her history of racist and homophobic remarks.

Basketballer Jason Collins gave an update on his health challenges. Barry Manilow shared he’s been diagnosed with lung cancer. Playwright Jeremy O Harris was arrested in Japan on suspected drug smuggling charges, He was later released and the charges were dropped.

We got a glimpse of the upcoming third season of Euphoria, since the show launched Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya have gone on to be some of the biggest stars in the world. Natalie Bassingthwaite signed up for an SAS challenge in 2026. Invisible Boys was nominated for some awards.

We got a look at new Russell T Davies show Tip Toe. Netflix cancelled Boots after just one season. Bowen Yang departed Saturday Night Live – and how did we only now discover he was born in Queensland? We checked in on the burgeoning career of Perth raised actor Daniel Monks.

Troye Sivan revisited his some of his earliest work. Kylie Minogue had a new Christmas tune. Tiga returned, and we chatted to Australian musician JXCKY.

Josh Thomas announced a Perth show for 2026. There were calls for Australia to boycott Eurovision over Israel’s inclusion, 2024 winner Nemo returned his trophy in protest.

Downgirl released a new video featuring the Sydney chapter of Dykes on Bikes. Kylie had another Christmas tune.