The Year in Review: May 2024

Our journey through the news and events of 2024 has reached May.

It was a time of book banning, defamation cases and calls for anti-vilification laws. Plus – Eurovision!

- Advertisement -

Get ready for a deep dive into everything that went on in May.

News and Politics

Thomas Brough, the City of Albany councilor who suggested LGBTIQA+ communities also include “Minor Attracted People” was picked to be the Liberal candidate for the 2025 state election for the region.

Thomas Brough.

Brough later claimed he was vilified by LGBTIQA+ activists and the media. We asked if he’d be in favour of laws to protect people from vilification, and if he thought his comments that appeared to be linking LGBTIQA+ communities and pedophilia might also be classed a vilification, we’re still waiting for a reply…

Liberal MP Nick Goiran’s Facebook page was filled with comments using gay slurs and threats of violence, we asked if he moderates the comments, but got no answer.

The Albanese government announced it would bring in new laws to protect people from vilification, but they were later abandoned. Sky News host Danica De Giorgio claimed anti-vilification laws would allow people to complain about pronoun usage.

The Liberal party said Brough’s views did not reflect those of the party. Brough then said he was only repeating concerns of constituents, not his views.

The party also had to find a new candidate for the federal seat of Tangney after Mark Wales stood down. Howard Ong, who has a history with the Australian Christian Lobby, will be their man.

Concern was raised about the LGB Alliance lobbying WA politicians, and there were calls for the WA government to reject the findings of the UK’s Cass Review.

In the wake of all this it was suggested that maybe the government should bring back the Inclusive Education program. In the USA UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell said he would home school is children to stop them being gay. Yes- he thinks being gay is taught in the curriculum, he was thoroughly mocked.

Libby Mettam, who had announced her plan to ban puberty blockers as treatment for youth gender dysphoria, was invited to meet members of the transgender community and their families- they’re still waiting to hear from her.

Perth’s Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas said he doubted most non-binary people were genuine.

Senator Hollie Hughes.

Federal Liberal senator Hollie Hughes was given an unwinnable spot on the party’ NSW senate ticket for the 2025 election.

Following on from the previous month’s uproar over Transgender Day of Visibility and other days that celebrate the LGBTIQA+ communities, the Australian Christian Lobby launched a guide for Christians. The lobby group labeled OUTinPerth’s description of their resource as a “twisted perspective” and accused us of fabricating the news.

They then launched a campaign to remove a book about superheroes from Australian libraries.

Lyle Shelton, the former head of the Australian Christian Lobby, who headed the losing No campaign against marriage equality, announced he’d run for parliament in 2025 representing Family First. It followed previous moves to enter parliament for the Australian Conservatives and Fred Nile’s Christian Democrats.

Will Powell gave the AFL its third gay slur controversy of the season and was suspended for five matches. The Pope was also accused of using a gay slur, as he wasn’t playing AFL at the time he was not suspended.





The International AIDS Society announced their 2025 conference would be held in Rwanda, they also raised concern about health services in Gaza. In the USA there were cases of HIV transmission via cosmetic treatments.

The federal government announced more funding for tackling HIV in Australia, and Health Minister Mark Butler voiced his support for the U=U campaign.

Tributes poured in for HIV advocate John Rock following his passing.

Dr Brian Walker from Legalise Cannabis announced he’d push for amendments to the government’s legislation to remove Gender Reassignment Board. When the legislation was debated none of the amendments were accepted.

It was revealed that Sophia Moermond‘s stance against transgender rights had led to her bring dumped from the party’s ticket for the 2025 state election. She’s now running as an independent.

Kelie-Jay Keen photographed by Graeme Watson.

Victorian Liberal leader John Pesutto settled defamation claims from Kellie-Jay Keen and Angie Jones. While Mark Latham and Alex Greenwich headed to court over claims Latham had defamed Greenwich in social media posts and interviews.

Kellie-Jay Keen announced she was running for parliament in the UK, when the polls closed the activist whose catch cry is ‘I never lose” – lost. The political career of UK politician Lloyd Russell-Moyle appeared to come to a grinding halt after he faced accusations of inappropriate behaviour in the past.

A Sydney council voted to ban books with same-sex parents from their libraries. They later reversed the decision after the NSW government warned they would lose funding and potentially be breaking the state’s antidiscrimination laws. The councilor pushing for a book about same -sex parents to be removed admitted he’d never actually read the book.

The author of the Freeda the Frog series of children’s books announced their next volume would feature same-sex parents.

IDAHOBIT, International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersex discrimination and Transphobia, has now spread to over 60 countries.

Religious leader Maragret Court claimed children were no identifying as cats. While a South Australian newspaper claimed a local police officer was also identifying as a cat. The claims have often been reported as an urban myth.

Thorne Harbour Health quit Twitter. Concern was raised over chastity speaker Jason Evert. ACON launched a First Nation’s truth telling project.

In Argentina three lesbian women were murdered in a shocking assault.

On the Local Front

Pride WA announced they were heading a bid for 2030 Gay Games. Footballer Josh Cavallo put his support behind a bid from Adelaide, while Melbourne was also in the running.

Chrstina Matthews was in the running to be Western Australian of the Year. The resources sector came together to mark IDAHOBIT Day.

We went to opening of Chi Cho Gelato in Mount Lawley. South Perth held the Perfectly Queer Festival. Sassie Cassie raised funds for WAAC with a Drag Bingo event.

Dean Misdale was a diva. Queency was Charles Aznavour.

Culture and Celebrity

Josh Thomas signed up for the second series of Taskmaster Australia. Dame Zandra Rhodes made an incredible donation to the Powerhouse Museum. We chatted to cabaret star Mark Nadler.

Image supplied by Eurovision.

Bucks Fizz became a duo. Eurovision got underway, sadly Australia’s entry from Electric Fields didn’t make the cut. Nemo from Switzerland would win with The Code and become the first non-binary winner of the competition, no word if Basil Zempilas thinks he’s genuine of not.

Melissa Etheridge delivered a sensational show in Perth. Drag star Peppermint recreated an iconic Janet Jackson video shot for shot. The TV series Lost Boys and Faires arrived.

Madonna announced her world tour would end with a huge show in Rio. Yungblud covered the Cranberries. Keelan Mak had a new tune, as did Todrick Hall who let the world know he’s gay – just in case it had slipped past anyone. Orville Peck shared he’d lined up some impressive collaborations for his new record.

Bright Light Bright Light has new music, Troye Sivan released the final single from his Something We Give Each Other record, and then everyone was talking about his live show.

Omar Apollo announced his new album. Ripley from The Voice released his take on ABBA’s Mama Mia. Romy channeled Donna Lewis on her latest tune.

Bronski Beat

Bronski Beat’s iconic Smalltown Boy turned 40, and got a makeover. Cyndi Lauper’s life was showcased in the documentary Let the Canary Sing.

Buck on 9-1-1 came out as bisexual. We got our first look at the upcoming movie Jimpa. Ian Thorpe and Natalie Bassingthwaite were included in the cast of The Amazing Race Australia – celebrity edition.

Sam Elkin chatted about his book Detachable Penis. Noah Mullins discussed the musical Rent. A musical on the life of Elvis Presley was flawed.

David Marr joined Late Night Live on ABC Radio. Hollywood actor Richard Dreyfus went on a sexist and transphobic rant

Actor Ian Gelder, best known for Game of Thrones, passed away. We also lost Ignatius Jones. When actor James Laurenson passed away people remembered his groundbreaking onscreen gay kiss with Sir Ian McKellen. Spanish artist Roberta Marrero died aged 52. Mary Poppins composer Richard M Sherman passed away at 92.

Australians of note were captured in the Archibald Prize, we visited the exhibition at the NSW Art Gallery and it’s really something to see them in real life.