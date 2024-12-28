The Year in Review: September 2024

September saw the continuation of debates of gender boards, questions in the census, and conversion therapy.

Across the country there were reports of gay men being attacked via dating apps, including here in Perth where four teenagers were arrested.

We celebrated the achievements of Barbie Q, and so many music tours were announced for 2025. Read on to relive all the news and events of note in September 2024.

News and Politics

At the start of the month the federal government was under fire for its approach on sexuality and gender questions proposed for the 2026 census. Over 100 LGBTIQA+ organisations raised concern.

The government said it was protecting the LGBTIQA+ communities from “nastiness”, Sky News asked if they were the nastiness. The government then backed down.

Some noted that if they had a Commissioner for Equality, they may have avoided the mess. LGBTIQA+ Health Australia said the government had shown leadership, which left many scratching their heads.

Senator Pauline Hanson.

Pauline Hanson tried to change the definitions of sex and gender in the Sex Discrimination Act. It was blocked. She had a second go and failed again.

Bill Shorten announced his retirement from politics and move to university management. Health Minister Mark Butler said the federal government would consider allowing LGBTIQA+ people more access to IVF.

The Australian embassy in Iran caused a kerfuffle by recognizing Wear It Purple Day.

In the WA parliament debate recommenced on the bill to remove the WA Gender Board and create a simpler process for updating your official documents. The government was criticised for limiting debate on the bill, which eventually passed. LGBTIQA+ groups praised the government for finally getting it done, and the government defended their approach.

The Court government then announced it had run out of time to tackle conversion therapy bans before the 2025 election. A petition calling on governments around the country to take action on the issue passed 100,000 signatories.

WA Attorney General John Quigley.

Attorney General John Quigley said the passage of the Gender bill showed the government’s commitment to equality. We’re not sure what the lack of action of surrogacy reforms, the delay on conversion therapy bans, or the failure to update Equal Opportunity legislation shows.

The Cook government ruled out bringing back the Inclusive Education program that tackled bullying and stigma around being gay, lesbian or transgender.

One Nation saw a brighter future without incumbent MP Ben Dawkins. Labor’s David Templeman described Thomas Brough the Liberal candidate for Albany as a “dickhead”. He later withdrew the comment.

There was a national warning for men to be careful and cautious on dating apps as reports of assaults occurred across the country.

Shortly afterwards it was revealed a gang of WA teenagers had been targeting and assaulting gay men through a dating app. Two teenagers were arrested, and then another two, but months later police were still looking for a potential fifth offender. If only there was some program in schools to teach kids about acceptance of LGBTIQA+ people.

The Victorian Coroner made major recommendations on changes to systems used by the police and health workers after it looked into the suicides of four transgender women.

Also in Victoria, the court battle between MP Moira Deeming and Liberal leader John Pesutto got underway. The result would be handed down in December, Pesutto lost the case, and then his job.

Kellie-Jay Keen at the WA Parliament in 2023 – photo by Graeme Watson.

Kellie-Jay Keen, the British activist behind the Let Women Speak Tour of 2023 was announced as a keynote speaker as CPAC. A petition was launched, Minister Tony Burke was urged to take action. Burke didn’t task any action, but neither did anyone at the immigration office, and Keen was forced to cancel when her visa remained unapproved.

New South Wales MP Alex Greenwich won his defamation case against former One Nation MP Mark Latham.

The NSW government announced it would enact all the recommendations from a special inquiry into historic assaults and deaths of gay men.

There was a shortage of PrEP medication. Virgin Airlines revealed that they watch their staff closely, including monitoring their hook ups.

Amanda Stoker.

As Queensland got closer to heading to the polls Liberal candidate, and former federal minister, Amanda Stoker, was criticised for hosting an event featuring a Rabbi who had previously made a number of homophobic comments. Stoker pulled out of the event.

Queensland Labor said an LNP government would roll back key reforms including bans on conversion therapy. The LNP denied having any such plans. South Australia moved forward with its conversion therapy ban, and Tasmania was asked to get on with it.

Marriage Equality came to Thailand as the King approved the law change.

New Zealand activist Eli Rubashkyn was convicted over two cases of assault from when she doused anti-trans campaigner Kellie-Jay Keen and another woman with tomato juice. At a UK rally Keen was again doused with Tomato Soup.

A parole board in the USA opted to leave one of the men convicted of the murder of Matthew Shepard behind bars.

A report showed that 10,000 books had been banned from various libraries across the USA. Corey DeAngelis A conservative pundit and activist appeared to disappear after it was asked if he had a past in gay porn. He later acknowledged it was indeed him, but he said he’d changed.

On the Local Front

Barbie Q was inducted into the Proud Awards Hall of Fame. Sam Gibbings was announced as the inaugural CEO of Trasfolk WA.

The Albany City Council rejected all of the motions put forward at a special electors meeting, but then effectively removed one of the books a lobby group had been campaigning against by saying it was being removed because it was old and damaged.

Black Swan State Theatre Company brought us the hilarious and moving The Children. The WA Ballet impressed with Romeo and Juliet. Trumpeter Chloe Rowlands was in town and worked with WAYJO.

Barn Dance was huge, yeehaw. Local guys Mike and Pete joined My Kitchen Rules. The Amazing Race Celebrity Edition got underway with Nat Bassingthwaite and Ian Thorpe on the journey.

The Court Hotel claimed to have been a home for the LGBTIQA+ community for over 120 years, after we questioned the claim, it was changed to a much shorter timeframe.

Troye Sivan and dancers.

Troye Sivan fans were not happy after Perth was left off his Australian tour, but he signed up to headline the Spilt Milk Festival.

RTRFM launched RTRFM2, a new online channel.

We were heartbroken to report the death of local charity founder Scott Johnson.

Culture and Celebrity

We were heartbroken when it was announced that Dead Boy Detectives was being axed.

As the 40th anniversary of the Bronski Beat tune Smalltown Boy continued a new version of the song was created by The Knocks and Perfume Genius.

The epic TRANSA music project was announced. Troye Sivan reteamed with Charli XCX. Billie Eilish released a new video We really got into Deep House for Lesbians and nobody seemed to care about Gwen Steffani’s return.

Kylie said Lights, Camera, Action, Let’s Go.

Soft Cell announced they were coming to Australia for the first time. Rufus Wainwright also announced a 2025 tour, as did Kate Miller-Heidke, Katy Perry, Dionne Warwick and Primal Scream. Kylie Minogue announced a new single, album and world tour.

David Jacques introduced himself. Will Ferrell and Harper Steele set off on a road trip. Noah Galvin and Ben Platt got married.

Rhys Nicholson signed up for Taskmaster Australia. An Australian version of the comedy Ghosts was announced. We got excited about season 3 of Heartstopper.

A report called for more diversity in Australian screen productions.

We headed off to see Luke and Sassy Scott. Reuben Kaye joined the cast of Jesus Christ Superstar.

Keiynan Lonsdale was announced as the Pride Night performer for The Court Hotel. He’d later cancel due to filming commitments.

Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, was thirty years old. Which made some of us feel very old. While the cult classic But I’m a Cheerleader marked its 25th anniversary.

Composer Beverly Glenn-Copeland shared that he’d been diagnosed with dementia.

Crazy P singer Danielle Moore died, as did acting great James Earl Jones – we met him once and he was lovely. Dame Magie Smith also passed away.