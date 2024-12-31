The Year in Review: November 2024

We’re almost at the end of our trek through all the stories that caught our attention in 2024.

November was a huge month with Perth’s PrideFEST taking us out almost every night for a month. There were also political leadership tussles, disagreements over signs, and sadly more gay hate crimes.

- Advertisement -

Troye Sivan gave a massive show in Kings Park alongside G Flip and Glass Animals. While PNAU, Versa Blue, Cub Sport and Montaigne impressed at Pride Live.

Scroll through for all the news and events of November.

News and Politics

Accused double murderer Beau Lamarre-Condon dismissed his lawyer and moved to Legal Aid for representation. He has yet to enter a plea over alleged murder of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies and the trial has been delayed.

Ageing broadcaster Alan Jones was arrested over alleged assaults.

Australian senator Ralph Babet was criticised for posting a string of racist, homophobic and other demeaning slurs to social media. He was later censured by his senate colleagues.

Tomas Brough, the Liberal candidate for Albany took out a restraining order against a local resident. The Premier suggested Brough should step down from running in the 2025 election.

Liberal leader Libby Mettam.

Liberal leader Libby Mettam’s message on the first day of PrideFEST was that if elected to government in 2025 she’d ban the use of puberty blockers in the treatment of adolecent gender dysphoria, and wind back recent law reforms.

There were swirling rumours that Mettam would face a leadership challenge from Perth Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas. Mettam said she had no intention of stepping down. After a questionable privately commissioned poll showed the Liberals might fare better with Zempilas as leader Mettam stared down her colleagues and was victorious.

WA Police released an image of a man they wanted to chat to in relation that spate of homophobic attacks where men were lured on Grindr. South Australian police searched for two youth involved in a homophobic attack in the Rundle Street Mall. While NSW police charged a man over an incident in Darlinghurst.

New funding for tackling domestic violence within the LGBTIQA+ communities was announced.

Tasmania announced a financial redress scheme for people affected by historical convictions for homosexual offences. Victoria announced new anti-vilification laws.

The federal government announced new initiatives for tackling HIV, people were urged to thnk about what they could do on a personal level.

As the US moved towards its election, Vice Presidental contender J.D. Vance said the Republicans would get the support of “normal gays”. Actor Chloe Grace Mortiz came out in a post supporting Kamala Harris.

President Donald Trump.

Trump won the election becoming only the second person in history to have two non-consecutive terms as President. In the wake of his win the FBI were investigating multiple incidences of people being sent racist and homophobic text messages.

Conservative groups said they hoped the Trump win would lead to marriage equality being turned back in the USA.

The US Speaker of the House said people would be required to use the bathroom aligning with their birth gender in the Capitol Building. The announcement came following the election of the first representative who is transgender.

Also in the USA, an investigation found that teenager Nex Benedict’s school had failed to stop bullying and prevent harm. The teenager died days after being involved in an altercation at school, with a coroner ruling they had taken their own life.

Facebook began removing LGBTIQA+ content and punishing LGBTIQA+ community groups, they never answered any inquiries into why this was happening.

Conservatives in the UK got up in arms about a rainbow poppy pin for Remembrance Day, sometimes we feel an amazing sense of de ja vu. There was also outrage over a gay themed Christmas jumper.

Mali made homosexuality illegal. The Malaysian government was ordered to give back the Swatch Watches. A small Canadian town was found to have discriminated against its local LGBTIQA+ community when they refused to celebrate Pride month.

On the Local Front

PrideFEST was in full swing the Faction Carnival, Tennis Tournaments, there were new events in Fremantle and Midland, Artball, open studios at PICA. some many things at The Rechabite, cake competitions, funding announcements, dance classes, business lunches, concerts and the amazing Pride Parade. Overall, we thought the festival was a stellar event.

Debate broke out over the banning of signs at the Pride Parade. Labor MP John Carey wasn’t happy. Officials said it was done out of safety concerns. Basil Zempalis said Carey’s comments were “pathetic”.

Troye Sivan at Spilt Milk House Party in Kings Park, photographed by Graeme Watson.

Troye Sivan gave a massive show in Kings Park at Spilt Milk House Party and then headed off to pick up a swag of ARIAs.



Narelda Jacobs signed on the patron of Rainbow Futures and then gave a powerful speech at the annual Crown Pride Luncheon.

There were more warnings about mpox.

Lisa Baker delivered her valedictorian speech in the WA parliament. Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis had some baby news.

A study suggested that around 12 per cent of Australian teenagers identified as part of the LGBTIQA+ communities.

RTRFM’s iconic Full Frequency celebrated its 30th anniversary. OUTinPerth editor Graeme Watson was the guest host for the show’s Boxing Day edition, you can listen to it online for the next few weeks.

Culture and Celebrity

Perth Festival announced their 2025 program, the first from new Artistic Director Anna Reece. Grace Chan chatted about her plan The Comprehensive A-Z of Missing People Australia. We found out Pamela Rabe would be appearing on the Perth stage in 2024.

John Grant announced a tour, The Vengaboys, Alex Party and Livin’ Joy will also be coming to town. In 2025 Suzi Quatro will be back too. Internet sensations Dan and Phil popped by too.

Rhys Nicholson popped up on Fisk. SBS showed The Jury: Death on a Staircase. Denzel Washington claimed gay scenes were cut from Gladiator II, director Ridley Scott denied they were. Queer Eye came back with a new member of the Fab 5. We got our first look at upcoming film Madfabulous.

Chappel Roan impressed on SNL. Keelan Mak has new music, Pet Shop Boys covered Bowie, Anesu returned. TIN set things on fire, while Olly Alexander launched into his Polari era. Madonna’s Like a Virgin album turned 40, making some of us feel very old.

RnB singer Khalid was outed, while Kellie-Marie Tran shared that she is a member of the LGBTIQA+ world.